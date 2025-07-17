Celebrity

'The Chi' Exclusive Clip: Reg & Jackie Join Forces

Published on July 17, 2025

A new episode of The Chi streams this Friday, July 18, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of Reg enlisting his new shooter for a heist.

After shooting Emmett, a seemingly carefree Reg settles in at Candice’s house and beats Keith at Connect 4. He says he enjoys the kids’ game because it “forces you to pay attention,” even as Keith accuses him of cheating.

Reg then shifts the conversation and tells his new shooter, Jackie, that he has a lead on a jewelry store job, thanks to a friend who works security. He estimates there’s $50,000 in the safe, and Jackie immediately demands half.

“No,” says Reg.

“I’m not your little bro,” Jackie retorts. “I’m worth the money, trust me.”

“You better be,” Reg replies.

Take an exclusive look below.

About The Chi Season 7

In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties and fierce new rivalries—all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.

This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner, Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner, Karrueche Tran, in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner, Lena Waithe, and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner, Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.

An all-new episode of The Chi streams at midnight on Paramount+ with Showtime!

