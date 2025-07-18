Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Social media is swooning over Megan Thee Smitten Stallion and Klay Thompson‘s heart-eyed hard launch that continues to fuel growing buzz across the entertainment industry.

The future NBA Hall of Famer, 35, and platinum-selling rapper, 30, made their red carpet debut at Meg’s inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in NYC.

At one point, Klay showed off his $300,000 Audemars Piguet watch that Megan gifted him. So yes, it’s official official.

Just a few days after making things Instagram official, Megan opened up to People about just how dreamy their introduction was.

While she wouldn’t disclose the details of their “meet cute,” she did refer to the Dallas Mavericks star as “the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.” Whew!

“Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f***ing movie,” the rapper told the outlet. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie that he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.”

She went on to speak even more about her connection to Klay in other interviews that same evening, gushing over just how “kind” the NBA star is.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” Meg told Page Six of her new romance. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

She continued, “I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

The couple’s red carpet debut comes just one week after the rapper accidentally(?) revealed the Dallas Mavericks star in the background of her now-viral Instagram post.

In a series of photos shared on July 9, eagle-eyed fans spotted someone who looked like Thompson in the background of her photos, sparking relationship rumors.

Not long after, Thompson made their relationship Instagram official by posting photos of the pair exchanging kisses and holding hands while on vacation. Now, after multiple public outings, it looks like the pair goes together real bad.

Have you been swooning over Klaygan? Tell us down below and peep the heart-eyed hysteria over Klay and Meg’s budding baeship on the flip.