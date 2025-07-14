Labubu Love-Fest: Megan Thee Stallion Proudly Parades The Gifts Her Man, Her Man, Her Mannn, Klay Thompson Got Her

Now that Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are Instagram official, they’re not being shy about their relationship.

Source: Justin Casterline / Dimitrios Kambouris

Just a few days after hard-launching their romance, Megan Thee Stallion and her man are expanding their relationship to another app! The Houston native took to TikTok to post a video of the sweet gifts her “man” got her, posting a six-minute video of her unboxing the Labubus from the NBA star.

While she doesn’t reference Klay directly, she’s sitting on his lap during the unboxing, gushing over the figures as she opens each one and admitting blue is their favorite color as a couple. While Thompson spent a lot of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, he went to the Dallas Mavericks last year, which could explain their color choice.

The baller never shows his face in the video, even getting shushed by the rapper when he starts to mumble in the background. But, still, she ends the TikTok thanking her man for the Labubus, referring to him as “baby” a lot throughout the video. For some reason, Meg deleted the video from her TikTok page—but it doesn’t seem like a negative mark on their relationship, as Klay’s IG hard launch is still up.

Rumors of a relationship between the stars first started last week, when Meg posted bikini pictures with a mystery man in the background. Fans immediately noticed that the man lounging in the background of her photoshoot looked like Thompson, and a few days later, the baller confirmed their relationship with a photo dump—including one picture of them sharing a kiss, and another of the pair holding hands.

Prior to her recent pop-out, Megan Thee Stallion most recently dated Bulls player Torrey Craig in 2024. While the pair never announced their breakup, it seems like the Grammy winner kept it pushing after his ex threw some shade—plus, a model accused him of dirty dog DMing during the relationship. Now, she’s on to bigger and better things, going from dating a bench-warmer to cuddling up with a future Hall of Famer.

As for Thompson, he was most recently linked to Laura Harrier, though they kept their relationship fairly private.