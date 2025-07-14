Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Labubus From Klay Thompson

Labubu Love-Fest: Megan Thee Stallion Proudly Parades The Gifts Her Man, Her Man, Her Mannn, Klay Thompson Got Her

Published on July 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Now that Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are Instagram official, they’re not being shy about their relationship.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion
Source: Justin Casterline / Dimitrios Kambouris

Just a few days after hard-launching their romance, Megan Thee Stallion and her man are expanding their relationship to another app! The Houston native took to TikTok to post a video of the sweet gifts her “man” got her, posting a six-minute video of her unboxing the Labubus from the NBA star.

While she doesn’t reference Klay directly, she’s sitting on his lap during the unboxing, gushing over the figures as she opens each one and admitting blue is their favorite color as a couple. While Thompson spent a lot of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, he went to the Dallas Mavericks last year, which could explain their color choice.

The baller never shows his face in the video, even getting shushed by the rapper when he starts to mumble in the background. But, still, she ends the TikTok thanking her man for the Labubus, referring to him as “baby” a lot throughout the video. For some reason, Meg deleted the video from her TikTok page—but it doesn’t seem like a negative mark on their relationship, as Klay’s IG hard launch is still up.

Rumors of a relationship between the stars first started last week, when Meg posted bikini pictures with a mystery man in the background. Fans immediately noticed that the man lounging in the background of her photoshoot looked like Thompson, and a few days later, the baller confirmed their relationship with a photo dump—including one picture of them sharing a kiss, and another of the pair holding hands.

Prior to her recent pop-out, Megan Thee Stallion most recently dated Bulls player Torrey Craig in 2024. While the pair never announced their breakup, it seems like the Grammy winner kept it pushing after his ex threw some shade—plus, a model accused him of dirty dog DMing during the relationship. Now, she’s on to bigger and better things, going from dating a bench-warmer to cuddling up with a future Hall of Famer.

As for Thompson, he was most recently linked to Laura Harrier, though they kept their relationship fairly private.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Coupled Up klay thompson megan thee stallion News Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
Rachel Noerdlinger

'Black In White' Portrait Series: Rachel Noerdlinger Is The Stylish Strategist Behind Rev. Al Sharpton

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

That Aint It: The Internet Responds To The First Music Video From Timbaland's AI Artist TaTa

Global Grind
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: Caution tape hangs as members of the
2 Items

Mississippi Mass Shootings: Alcorn State University & Jackson State University Among 5 Homecoming Attacks, 7 Dead & 21 Injured

LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Red Carpet
18 Items

Aww Give Him A Hug: Drake Gets CLOWNED (AGAIN) After Losing His Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

A$AP Rocky attends Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere

Daddy’s Girl! Adoring A$AP Rocky Calls Newborn Rocki His ‘Favorite’ Creation This Year

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Threatens To Pull Her Album Amid Reports She’s At Risk Of Losing Her L.A. Mansion—’Bye, Barbz’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close