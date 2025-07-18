ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses



Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s tumultuous divorce was officially finalized in June, but Simon’s not done yet. According to a new lawsuit filed on July 17, Simon believes a court should award him $500,000 in lost business opportunities and sponsorships, claiming that Porsha’s seemingly shady, d-dropping disses about erectile dysfunction messed with his money.

Source: John Nacion/ Prince Williams / Wireimage

The Nigerian businessman, 61, who owns the Atlanta-based SIMCOL Petroleum Limited Company, is also seeking “unspecified general damages for harm to his reputation, emotional distress and humiliation,” reports US Weekly, citing official legal docs.

After filing for divorce in 2024, Guobadia alleged that Porsha, 44, became “contentious” and began “making negative, false and misleading statements about him on social media, using her outsized platform to influence public perception of him negatively.”

The lawsuit, which was first reported on in November, pointed to a 2024 post where Porsha offered tips to help men combat erectile dysfunction (ED) in her Instagram Stories. While the post claimed to be in honor of men’s health awareness, Guobadia argued that it was a direct dig at him.

“These posts were intentionally crafted to imply that [Guobadia] suffers from this condition, casting him in a negative and humiliating light,” a lawyer for the entrepreneur wrote.

Simon’s attorney added:

“The nature, timing, and context of these posts, amidst the couple’s public separation, led reasonable viewers to infer that [Williams’] statements were referring to [Guobadia]—because they were.”

Arguing his case for the $500,000 reward further, the Nigerian millionaire accused Porsha of writing her post “in a factual manner,” implying that ED affected him. He argued once again that the post was “clearly intended to cast” him in a “negative and humiliating light.”

His lawyer added:

“[Williams’] statements were false; [Guobadia] does not have ED and has never suffered from or been diagnosed with this condition.”

To prove that his member is in good working order, Simon offered to submit medical records that would fight back against the ED rumors allegedly stoked by Porsha.

Lawyers For Porsha Say the Suit Should Be Thrown Out

Us Weekly reports that lawyers for Williams say the suit should be thrown out of court immediately as Porsha’s post made no mention of “any particular individual” and lacked proof of malicious intent.

“[Williams] cannot and should not be held liable for sharing information regarding a common condition that likely plagues many of [Williams’] social media followers,” legal reps for the reality TV star penned. “For this reason, and the reasons detailed herein, this Court should dismiss [Guobadia’s] Complaint in its entirety.” Her lawyer added, “These posts simply provide information regarding a common condition, and Defendant even uses the hashtag ‘Men’s Health Awareness’ to draw awareness to the information that may help some of Defendant’s social media followers.”

Before news of the latest lawsuit hit the media, Simon took to his Instagram Story with a screenshot that read, “Good morning, sir, please can you marry a broke woman?” While it is unclear if Simon was the person on the receiving end of the text, the reply read flat out, “No, I’m retired.”

As previously reported, on June 11, a judge ruled in favor of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star to enforce the prenup that she and Simon signed shortly before their marriage in November 2022. The agreement will require Simon to pay “a substantial financial obligation totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.” The prenup also includes “terms that require him to split the equity of his $7,000,000 pre-marital home” with Porsha and “pay significant debts and expenses” tied to the housewife. Additionally, the Bravolebrity will receive monthly payments of $40,000 from her ex-husband for the next 14 to 15 months, along with full coverage of her legal fees. She’ll also keep the Rolls-Royce he gifted her in 2022, a vehicle worth over $300,000.

What do you think about this latest move by Simon Guobadia? Will he ever give up?