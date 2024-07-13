Simon Guobadia Threatens Porsha Williams With Legal Action Over Her ‘Erectile Dysfunction’ Hints, Falynn Pina Pettily Enters The Chat

If the day ends in -y, the divorce proceedings between RHOA star Porsha Williams and her soon-to-be ex-hubby, Simon Guobadia, have probably gotten messier.

The feuding former lovers have spent the last few months taking social media jabs at one another, but now it seems that Guobadia is ready to raise the stakes. After a series of Instagram story posts from Williams hinting at Guobadia’s alleged erectile dysfunction…

https://twitter.com/pdiariesmag/status/1810817401908297753

the Nigerian businessman has threatened to sue her.

“The narrative has changed from “imminent deportation” and “fleeing the country to Dubai to broke and selling luxury cars,” Sassy Simon said in a carousel of posts. “Waiting for next narrative #storykeepschanging.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9PqVwrvqiz/?img_index=1

He captioned the post,

“This “railroad” “265 day” just does not get it…there are consequences for making inflammatory and defamatory statements. Get your coins together, you’re going to need every dime to defend what’s coming. A woman that has a history of coming for the manhood of every ex. Peddling same old narratives and tricks; unfortunately, you met the right one.”

It’s always funny when people shade their former spouses for things they already knew well before walking down the aisle.

Simon isn’t the only one with a bone to pick when it comes to Porsha. Former RHOA cast member and the third leg of this chaotic relationship triangle, Falynn Pina, recently had a run-in with Williams; whom she referred to as a “licensed prostitute.”

Though previously claiming that it was “on sight” if she ever ran into Williams, Pina said she failed to make good on that promise at a recent event because she was there to celebrate her friend’s birthday, not to ruin it.

“It’s my best friend’s birthday and who wants do that?,” she said. “I’m not going to do it for a licensed prostitute.”

Iyanla Vanzant has the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible. Let’s pray she’s tuned in and taking notes.