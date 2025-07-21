Lawsuits

Shannon Sharpe's Accuser Retires From OnlyFans $50M Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe’s Accuser Retires From OnlyFans 2 Days After Settling $50 million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Content creator Gabriella Zuniga announces OnlyFans retirement after settling her sexual assault lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe.

Published on July 21, 2025

Just days after settling her $50 million rape lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, his accuser revealed she’s turning the page on her life, officially ending her time on OnlyFans and embracing a fresh start.

Shannon Sharpe speaks at 2024 HOPE Global Forum
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

As BOSSIP previously reported, Gabriella Zuniga’s sexual assault and battery lawsuit came to a close with a dismissal on Friday, July 18. Her attorney, Tony Buzbee, confirmed that “we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice,” meaning the plaintiff cannot bring this same case back to court.

Zuniga alleged that their volatile year-long relationship included multiple instances of brutal sexual assault in late 2024 and early 2025. Sharpe’s attorney dismissed her claims as an attempt to “shakedown” the former NFL champ. She provided a glimpse into the violent dynamic with a leaked recording of Sharpe appearing to threaten to “f***ing choke the s**t out” of her.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Zuniga revealed her plans to retire from OnlyFans. She thanked her supporters and community as she begins the “next chapter” in her life. Some comments online assumed the undisclosed amount of the settlement would be enough to “never work again.” However, the statement teased more of a pivot to new upcoming projects.

“Today, I have decided to retire from [OnlyFans]. Thank you for the incredible support you’ve shown me over the past few years. This community has given me a life I could have never imagined. I’ll still be active on social media and have several new projects in the works that I can’t wait to share! I’m truly excited for this next chapter. I love you all forever and ever,” she wrote.

Since the lawsuit, Sharpe stepped away from his hosting duties at ESPN with no updates on whether that will change anytime soon. He has continued his Shay Shay Media podcasts, Club Shay Shay and Night Cap with Chad OchoCinco Johnson.

