LetGodSortEmOut: Tidewater Titans Pusha T & Malice Cause Clipse Commotion Over Addictive New Album, Spark Hilarious Memes & More With Surgical Snow Sonnets

It’s Pusha T and Malice’s world, we’re just livin’ in it after the duo’s long-awaited reunion on comeback opus, Let God Sort Em Out, where the Brothers Thornton build on their elevated brand of Hip-Hop with surgical bars over speaker-rattling Pharrell production.

Fueled by an impeccable promo rollout with “old school” elements like visuals, interviews, and merch, Let God Sort Em Out continues to reign as the album-of-the-moment bolstered by a star-studded lineup of features from Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Stove God, and the always reliable hooksmith, John Legend.

“We’ve been everywhere, but we’ve been with the real too…I think that’s [why] a lot of people keep talking about the rollout and how good the rollout is and so on and so forth, but you gotta realize the rollout is just us talking to real journalists,” said Pusha during their duo’s appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

Check out the full interview below:

Making their rounds across the buzzy media circuit, Pusha & Malice reminded everyone what a good ‘ole fashioned press run looks like before and after their now-viral Tiny Desk concert performance.

At 48 and 52 years old, respectively, Pusha and Malice are shutting down any ideas of Hip-Hop being solely a young man’s game while proving that people still want authentic Hip-Hop with BARS.

“I think we held ourselves to a super strict and high discipline of making sure that every song had hooks that were memorable, the beats were memorable and impressive and polarizing,” said Pharrell in an interview with GQ. “It didn’t sound like what anybody and everybody else was doing. I never want to do what other people do, I don’t wanna look like nobody else. I don’t wanna sound like nobody else. I wanna be, and deliver what only I can deliver. I think we, in terms of just being different and polarizing, that was another box that we checked was making sure the verses all just felt tight and succinct.”

With an unrelenting buzz as the latest internet obsession, Let God Sort ‘Em Out sparked an endless flurry of hilarious memes while vying for Billboard’s #1 spot with a reported 118,000 units sold in its first week of release. Whew!

What’s your favorite record off the album? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest Let God Sort ‘Em Out tweets, memes, videos, and more on the flip.