Celebrity

STARZ Announces 'Power Origins' Episode Order

Can’t Cancel Christmas: ‘Power’ Prequel ‘Origins’ Gets 18-Episode Order At STARZ, ‘Raising Kanan’s’ MeKai Curtis Joining Cast

Published on July 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

STARZ is spinning the block and stepping back in time by showcasing the bold beginnings of the Power Universe.

STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

After years of fan theories, flashbacks, and early announcements, STARZ has greenlit Power: Origins, an 18-episode prequel series focused on Tommy and Ghost’s early days before Truth Nightclub, betrayal, and bloody finales.

Described as a “fun, rambunctious” look at their rise, Power: Origins will follow James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tommy Egan as young, wild, and way too ambitious up-and-comers, navigating New York’s underworld with big plans and even bigger problems. Not even that, but an official press release reports that MeKai Curtis is set to reprise his Power Book III: Raising Kanan role.

Raising Kanan Episode 309 Production Stills
Source: Courtesy / Starz

“I’m excited to continue to explore the origin stories of the Power Universe’s founding fathers,” said Sascha Penn, showrunner, writer and executive producer in a statement. “Ghost and Tommy’s backstories have fueled years of constant fascination and speculation among fans, and I’m thrilled to be able to answer some long-held questions and share new layers of the story that viewers won’t see coming.”

Kathryn Busby, STARZ’s President of Original Programming, also made it clear this one’s for the day-ones.

“Our fans have been asking for Ghost and Tommy’s origins story since we first met them in Power — and with the launch of this series, we’re delivering in a big way,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “This marks an electrifying new chapter in the franchise’s evolution as we dive deep into the legacy of these iconic characters and the explosive moments that shaped their path.”

Power: Origins marks the fourth spin-off in the ever-expanding Power Universe, joining Power Book II: Ghost (which just wrapped its final season in 2024), Raising Kanan (returning for a fifth and final season), and Power Book IV: Force (set to close out this fall). The crew behind the camera remains stacked: Courtney A. Kemp returns as executive producer through End of Episode, along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (G-Unit Film and Television), Mark Canton (Canton Entertainment), Pete Chatmon, and Chris Selak. Lionsgate Television is producing for STARZ.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close