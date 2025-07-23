Chantel Christie Calls Out Jackie Christie After Fight
Chantel Christie Calls Out ‘Narcissistic’ Mom Jackie After Brutal Basketball Wives Fight: ‘Y’all Know The TV Character, I Know The Mother’
Chantel Christie is defending her actions after getting into a heated physical altercation with her mother, Jackie Christie, calling her a narcissist.
Trigger Warning: This story contains descriptions of family conflict, emotional distress, and physical altercations that may be upsetting or triggering to some readers. Please read with care.
On Monday’s episode of Basketball Wives, things reached a fever pitch between the two when what began as yet another attempt at reconciliation unraveled into a fiery face-off.
The ladies first had a tense one-on-one conversation amid Chantel urging Jackie to “take accountability” for her actions. “When we were in Vegas, didn’t you talk s*** about Brandy to me the first time?” asked Chantel.
Jackie tried to guide the conversation back towards them, but Chantel wasn’t having it, and she exploded in anger.
“You’ve been around me on three separate occasions, and you walked away from me like a cowardly lion. I’m not afraid of you, you’re not gonna bully me anymore,” said Chantel, noting that she’s no longer a teenager.
“That’s why your husband is gonna leave you and your kids don’t like you,” added a heated Chantel before threatening her mom, telling her that she’s going to “violate her.”
She later told the fellow Basketball Wives that she’s facing the “harsh reality” that she’s cutting Jackie off.
Chantel was then seen going to Jackie’s hotel room to talk once again. “At the end of the day, I don’t have a problem with you,” said Jackie to her daughter, to which Chantel scoffed and delivered a bomb.
“Going forward, we won’t be going forward,” said Chantel to her mom, confirming that she wanted to cut ties. “We’re done.”
Things then escalated further after Jackie told Chantel that she was giving her an opportunity to “clear her name.”
“Have we had a great relationship?” asked Chantel before noting in a confessional that she believes her mom was being “Jackie the personality” during their conversation. “This is sad. You need help,” she added.
Eventually, Jackie asked her to leave her hotel room, and that’s when things REALLY went left.
Chantel continued to antagonize her mom, at one point shoving her into the closet.
“Chantie, I will knock you out!” said Jackie before seemingly punching her daughter in the face.
This shocking moment instantly became one of the most intense confrontations in Basketball Wives history, and fans are picking sides. Some people think Chantel is in the wrong, while others think Jackie Christie could be to blame.
According to Chantel, however, we’re not getting the REAL story, in part because of her “narcissistic” mother.
Hit the flip.
Chantel took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to detail what she calls a relationship with her “toxic mother.”
According to the Basketball Wives newbie, while it’s been painful to air out her family drama on TV, but her “younger self” is proud of the woman who “finally stood up for herself.”
“The truth is—this dynamic isn’t rare. It happens in more families than we’d like to admit,” wrote Chantel before calling out “narcissism, jealousy, lies, lack of accountability, gaslighting, abuse, and hiding assault.”
“We’re just taught to suffer in silence. I chose to break that cycle.”
She then went on to call out her mom, alleging that she’s a narcissist who manipulated the situation to make her look bad. She also alleged that Jackie touched her first before she pushed her.
“What you witnessed was a masterclass in narcissism —someone lighting the fire behind the scenes, then walking away so you look like the arsonist,” wrote Chanetl. “I know what really happened on and off camera—all season long. So no–the internet cannot bully me into submission. Y’all know the TV character. I know the mother. She touched my arm, I pushed her off of me, she swung. Plain and simple. It’s unfortunate things played out this way, and I wish it never happened, but if you knew our history, then you’d know this was a long time coming.”
She continued, shouting out supporters who had been empathetic about the situation, before responding to detractors.
“To those of you with heart and understanding —I see you. And I appreciate your vulnerability. To those of you who’ve met me with threats, vile statements, and extreme judgment–may you never understand my plight. Celebrating my darkest moments says more about you than it ever will about me.”
What do YOU think about the Chantel Christie Vs. Jackie Christie drama?
Chantel’s sister, Takari Lee, has weighed in—and despite her own rocky history with their mom, she’s siding with Jackie.
Hit the flip for that.
Takari Lee previously made headlines in 2017 after claiming numerous things, like Jackie favoring Chantel over her due to her lighter skin. The estranged daughter also publicly called out Jackie after Evelyn Lozada donated to her GoFundMe for her severely burned son, claiming Jackie had refused to help. She later released a tell-all book titled Lights to Her Shadow.
Despite that, Takari thinks her sister Chantel is in the wrong.
“She doesn’t even know our mom…If she did, she would only try to protect her…She didn’t deserve to be done like this on her platform…that’s all I have to say about this,” she wrote on Instagram.
This also comes amid Takari previously alleging that Chantel and Jackie were using her previous trauma as a storyline. The JasmineBRAND reports that Takari blasted them in June, saying, “Imitation is the greatest form of flattery.”
