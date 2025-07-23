Chantel Christie Calls Out ‘Narcissistic’ Mom Jackie After Brutal Basketball Wives Fight: ‘Y’all Know The TV Character, I Know The Mother’

Chantel Christie is defending her actions after getting into a heated physical altercation with her mother, Jackie Christie, calling her a narcissist.

Trigger Warning: This story contains descriptions of family conflict, emotional distress, and physical altercations that may be upsetting or triggering to some readers. Please read with care.

On Monday’s episode of Basketball Wives, things reached a fever pitch between the two when what began as yet another attempt at reconciliation unraveled into a fiery face-off.

The ladies first had a tense one-on-one conversation amid Chantel urging Jackie to “take accountability” for her actions. “When we were in Vegas, didn’t you talk s*** about Brandy to me the first time?” asked Chantel.

Jackie tried to guide the conversation back towards them, but Chantel wasn’t having it, and she exploded in anger.

“You’ve been around me on three separate occasions, and you walked away from me like a cowardly lion. I’m not afraid of you, you’re not gonna bully me anymore,” said Chantel, noting that she’s no longer a teenager. “That’s why your husband is gonna leave you and your kids don’t like you,” added a heated Chantel before threatening her mom, telling her that she’s going to “violate her.”

She later told the fellow Basketball Wives that she’s facing the “harsh reality” that she’s cutting Jackie off.

Chantel was then seen going to Jackie’s hotel room to talk once again. “At the end of the day, I don’t have a problem with you,” said Jackie to her daughter, to which Chantel scoffed and delivered a bomb.

“Going forward, we won’t be going forward,” said Chantel to her mom, confirming that she wanted to cut ties. “We’re done.”

Things then escalated further after Jackie told Chantel that she was giving her an opportunity to “clear her name.”

“Have we had a great relationship?” asked Chantel before noting in a confessional that she believes her mom was being “Jackie the personality” during their conversation. “This is sad. You need help,” she added.

Eventually, Jackie asked her to leave her hotel room, and that’s when things REALLY went left.

Chantel continued to antagonize her mom, at one point shoving her into the closet.

“Chantie, I will knock you out!” said Jackie before seemingly punching her daughter in the face.

This shocking moment instantly became one of the most intense confrontations in Basketball Wives history, and fans are picking sides. Some people think Chantel is in the wrong, while others think Jackie Christie could be to blame.

According to Chantel, however, we’re not getting the REAL story, in part because of her “narcissistic” mother.

