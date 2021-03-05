Bossip Video

During a recent BOSSIP #RealityRecap, Jackie Christie dished to Deputy Editor @IamDaniCanada about Basketball Wives season 9.

This season follows the ladies amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they strengthen their sisterhood in mansions for some light-hearted (mostly) shade-free fun. Games are played, alcohol is sipped and some serious rest and relaxation take place; but there’s still a looming issue.

Ogom “OG” Chijindu and Evelyn Lozada are continuing their court battle over OG’s allegations that Evelyn is a “colorist” and “racist.” After having explosive blowups both on camera and on social media, Evelyn sued OG for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, alleging that OG made false “colorism and racism” posts about her that cost Evelyn endorsement deals and caused non-stop harassment from fans.

During our #RealityRecap Jackie stayed neutral on the matter and said as the matriarch of the show if she personally saw anything racist or colorist happening, she would’ve immediately intervened and put a stop to it.

“I don’t think there’s necessarily sides, or sides for us to pick to be on,” said Jackie during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “I just feel like I’m the matriarch of the show, the mother of the show and I just try to keep the ladies together. Anybody experiencing, anything in their lifetime, I wanna make it better if I can. And I will say like I’ve said before, if I would’ve felt that there was some type of racism or colorism going on, personally there would’ve been no stopping Jackie Christie from jumping in two feet first and saying let’s get to the bottom [of it]. We’re gonna have a ponderosa about this!” “At the end of the day, I don’t take nobody’s experiences away from them,” Jackie added. “That’s why I’m encouraging everybody to tune in, you guys are gonna be blown away! Tune in to the rest of the season and I think a lot of questions will be answered.”

Later in #RealityRecap, Jackie offered her thoughts on something fans would love to see; an “All-Stars” season of Basketball Wives.

If the VH1 show were to recruit previous and current basketball wives for a special edition show like another popular reality show is doing, Jackie told BOSSIP that she’d personally pick the following ladies to join her on the cast:

“You’re gonna get me in so much trouble,” said Jackie during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “If I was trying to bring back a sizzle cast, just a disclosure, every one of you [ladies] know you’re my heart..I would bring myself, I’m gonna go there and say Malaysia because me and her, we might go after each other but we’re Leos and I know what Leos are about…

Sundy Carter…

Draya…

Evelyn…

Shaunie of course…

[and] I would have to say Jenn [Jennifer Williams]. I’ve been in Jen’s face for the last two seasons like; “Come on Jenn, you need to come on, come on. She’s a sweetheart but at the end of the day she’s a firecracker too.”

In addition to Basketball Wives, Jackie is preparing for the launch of her own talk show, still selling her Bossard cognac and she’s planning to continue the tradition of tying the knot with her hubby Doug Christie.

The two are enjoying nearly 26 years of marriage and will once again have a wedding, as they do every year, to mark the occasion. Additionally, Jackie shared that she and her hubby have a real estate show in the works tentatively titled “The Christie Flip.”

Basketball Wives airs Tuesdays at 9/8 C on VH1.

Watch Jackie Christie on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap below.