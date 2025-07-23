Raven-Symoné Shares Emotional Tribute For ‘Cosby Show’ Costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner After His Death

Raven-Symoné is mourning the loss of her “big brother” Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Source: Roy Rochlin / Cindy Ord

The star posted an emotional message on social media on Tuesday, July 22, which comes following the tragic death of her Cosby Show costar who passed away after an accidental drowning in Costa Rica on July 20.

In a tribute shared to Instagram jus a few days after his tragic death, Raven posted a black screen with three words written in white over top: “I love you.”

In addition to the simple message, Raven—who played Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show opposite Malcolm’s Theodore Huxtable—detailed her overwhelming grief in an audio message.

“Words cannot describe the pain and sadness and surprise that I feel with the recent loss of MJW,” she said in the clip. “He was a big brother, he was a beacon, he was one of the most multifaceted, talented men. So gentle.”

The former View cohost also sent her condolences to Malcolm’s family, saying that her “heart and soul, and hugs and kisses” go out to them.

“He gave the best advice, he gave the best hugs,” the actress continued. “And his smile will always be a huge bright f–king white smile in my head forever. I love you and I know you’re watching over all of us now.”

Raven-Symoné was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on the same day of her emotional statement, where she took a moment to hug her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. When a pap from TMZ asked her how she was holding up, she replied, “Not good.”

The star went on to share that she was going through “a lot,” adding, “I’ve had a lot of deaths in my life for the last four years, this is a lot right now.”

Warner was swimming in the ocean while vacationing in Costa Rica when a current pulled him deeper into the water, according to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency. He was later rescued by people on the beach, but was “declared lifeless at the scene,” per E! News. The next day, Costa Rican National Police confirmed to ABC News that Malcolm’s official cause of death was asphyxia.