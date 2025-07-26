Cardi B Sued Over Viral Vegas ‘Mic-Throwing’ Incident, Bardi’s Attorney Calls Assault Case An ‘Opportunity To Make Money’

It might be time for Cardi B to pull out her courtroom Bardi bob once again as she faces a lawsuit from a woman claiming she was struck in the viral microphone-throwing incident during a Las Vegas performance in 2023.

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

If you need to refresh your memory, the moment was all over the internet a few years back. Cardi rocked the stage at Drais’ Beachclub nearly two years ago and she had the crowd going wild… a little too wild. She was hotter than the Vegas sun as she rapped the breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow.” As BOSSIP previously reported, when the Am I The Drama? diva approached the crowd, a woman in the audience decided to cool her off with a cup of water.

The anonymous woman wasn’t the only one. Earlier in the show, the “W.A.P.” rapper asked fans to help her beat the triple-digit heat by splashing her onstage. Cardi continued to perform, and several songs later, the anonymous woman decided to keep the cold water flowing.

Once the drink hit Cardi’s face, she hurled her microphone back into the crowd in a split-second reaction. The unnamed woman claims the microphone hit her and now she’s suing for assault, battery, and negligence. She also claimed that the charity auction of the mic, which sold for $99,000, “exacerbated [her] emotional distress,” TMZ reports.

After the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the incident, they declined to charge the Grammy winner in August 2023. According to Complex, the police report didn’t come from the drink thrower, but another woman accidentally hit when the airborne audio equipment ricocheted off the alleged drink thrower.

Check out Cardi B’s side of the story after the flip!