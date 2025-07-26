Heart Split In Two: Jeannie Mai Reveals The Raw Truth Of Co-Parenting Struggles — ‘Harder Than I Ever Imagined’

Jeannie Mai’s co-parenting relationship with Jeezy appears to have taken a turn, as she recently offered a candid glimpse into the realities of her current life, openly sharing her struggles and triumphs as she navigates single motherhood.

Jeannie Mai welcomed her daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, with Jeezy in 2022. This arrival marked a significant shift for Mai, who had previously and publicly declared that she was content with never having children. According to Blast, her decision to embrace motherhood came after falling in love with Jeezy, leading her to reconsider her earlier stance on having a family. However, the couple’s marital journey proved to be short-lived, culminating in a divorce that was finalized earlier in 2025.

As BOSSIP reported, the path to divorce for Mai and Jeezy was marked by a series of contentious “back-and-forth court proceedings.” During the process, the rapper and his attorney accused Mai of launching a “defamation campaign” against him.



Jeannie Mai’s Co-Parenting Struggles: Navigating Life Apart, Loving From Afar



Jeannie Mai’s co-parenting relationship has presented new challenges, which she shared through a “vacay dump” on Instagram. Mai openly acknowledged that every time Monaco is away with Jeezy, she uses that opportunity to take a break and reflect on her experiences with this form of parenting. In her own words, “It’s harder than I ever imagined – loving her so much, but loving her from far away. There is no guidebook for this part of motherhood.”



Despite the “crumbling feeling” of missing her child when they are apart, Mai expressed her understanding that it is part of the “job” and that it is essential to continue loving herself to give Monaco all the love in return. This period of solitude also serves as a crucial reminder that she is a woman with her own needs and deserves happiness. Mai concluded her touching post with these reflective words: “To every mama sharing her child, this is your reminder; your happiness is not separate from theirs. When you shine, they feel it too.”

Becoming a single mother was never what Mai had envisioned when she married Jeezy. However, she has found unexpected balance and empowerment in this new phase of her life. She lauded single mothers who navigate similar experiences, sharing her insights on The Sherri Show.

“You don’t ideally think to have a child and have that whole responsibility to yourself. But I realized that the gift of being a single mom is that you learn how to trust yourself,” she stated.