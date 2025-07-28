American Apartheid: Arkansas Attorney General Investigates Whites Only Community ‘Return To The Land’, Group Eyes Missouri Expansion

Source: Bob Parent / Getty

White people have wanted “their country back” for a long time now, and it looks like some of them are taking it upon themselves to re-establish whiteness as the standard of living in America.

According to MSBNC, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, a Republican by the way, says that he is investigating a growing white supremacist community called “Return To The Land” (RTTL) that has set up a whites-only community inside “The Natural State”. Let’s be clear, Griffin is very much on board for anti-DEI initiatives and banning certain subjects in public schools. So, let’s not laud him as a champion of diversity. It’s more likely that even with his bigoted views, Griffin knows how bad a look this is, even in a deep red state like Arkansas with all their racist history.

Here’s what RTTL co-founder Eric Orwoll (that’s way too close to “Orwell” for our taste, IYKYK) recently told KOLR-TV about why he feels this caucasian community is necessary.

“Whites should have the ability to live among their own people if that’s what they want to do, and mass immigration is quickly making that nearly impossible in many Western nations,” Orwoll told KOLR-TV, the CBS affiliate in Springfield. “If individuals decide to live in multiracial communities, then they should be allowed to do so, but we don’t want racial forced on us in every aspect of life.”

Firstly, the fact that this neckbeard thinks that race will cease to exist, but just covering his eyes and humming real loud out in the middle of the woods is comically juvenile. Moreover, by purposely excluding other races of people, he’s inherently forcing race onto people! These types of conservative white folks are never the sharpest crayons in the box, but the nonsensical explanations they try to concoct have more holes than a lace front wig. Orwoll says his group is looking to establish white-only communities in every state in America and is looking at Springfield, Missouri, for their next project. As it stands now, RTTL occupies roughly 150 acres of land in northeast Arkansas. AG Griffin says he wants to shut it all down.

“Racial discrimination has no place in Arkansas or anywhere in a free society. These allegations raise all sorts of legal issues, including constitutional concerns. My office is reviewing the matter.” We’ll see what Griffin’s “review” turns up and what steps he is willing to take to dismantle it. Our expectations are in hell along with all of Eric Orwoll’s ancestors.