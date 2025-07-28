Social media is buzzing over Deion Sanders, 57, and Karrueche Tran, 37, seemingly confirming their sweet somethingship amid news of the outspoken Hall of Famer’s latest health scare.

The beloved superstar-turned-Colorado head coach announced that he had undergone surgery to remove his bladder after doctors discovered a cancerous tumor.

According to Sanders, there are no more traces of cancer, and he will be able to continue coaching this season.

Sanders appeared at the Touchdown Club in the Dal Ward Athletic Center alongside Dr. Janet Kukreja, Director of Urological Oncology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center where he addressed some of the concerns surrounding his health during the offseason.

“It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy,” said Sanders per ESPN, revealing he lost about 25 pounds. “That was a fight, but we made it.”

Following his announcement, Sanders posted a YouTube video where he chronicled the process of getting his bladder removed.

But it’s the unexpected visitor by his side for the surgery that quickly overshadowed the serious moment: Karreuche Tran???

The professional baddie/actress can be seen sitting in the hospital crying during one portion before explaining what was happening that day.

“We are dealing with bladder cancer and we’re here to fully remove the bladder,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes. The camera then panned to Sanders, sitting across from her, who said he was going to text his sons about the surgery. Karreuche then held Deion’s hand as he was wheeled into the emergency room, walking by his side the entire way.

According to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the famed coach was spotted holding hands with the actress in Los Angeles, first sparking rumors about their relationship back in February.

Karrueche reportedly crossed paths with Sanders a few years ago while working on a project produced by his ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds.

The actress also had a role in the second season of Games People Play–a series that was executive-produced by Edmonds.

Per Rickey Smiley Morning Show, sources close to the situation say that while Edmonds has yet to speak on their cohabitation but his ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers, is supportive of their union.

She and Deion share two children together, Deiondra Sanders, 32, and Deion Sanders Jr., 31. He also shares three children—Shelomi, Shedeur, and Shilo Sanders—with his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders.

What was your reaction to Coach Prime and Karrueche seemingly dating? Do you think it was last? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the shocking plot twist on the flip.