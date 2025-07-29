LHHATL: Mendeecees Blasts Kirk Frost For Messy Marriage Comments, Alleges He’s ‘Obsessed’ With His Manhood — ‘Hope He Don’t Wanna See It’

Source: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta / MTV

Mendeecees is completely fed up with Kirk in tonight’s episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, and things get messy fast, especially since he’s accusing Rasheeda’s husband of being “obsessed” with him– and his manhood specifically.

In an exclusive clip, we see Mendeecees ranting to Scrappy and Yung Joc about his ongoing issues with Kirk and Rasheeda amid their appearance on Carlos King’s Reality With The King podcast. As previously reported, the two shaded Mendeecees and Yandy, alleging that they’re in an open marriage and not legally married on paper.

“If y’all got an open relationship, just say it,” said Kirk during the interview. “Instead of us thinking you cheating, cause he’s really not cheating if it’s not what we think. I’m not disrepecting Mendeecees cause I f**k with him. No I really do. If it’s something different, just say that.” […] “I don’t care where he keeps his privates, it’s his, but when you start saying slick s***,” he added. “You done had all these goddamn baby mamas coming for Yandy. I’m just keeping it 100; it’s none of my business. This is stuff that happened on the show.”

Mendeecees clearly caught wind of the comments, and in the below clip, he told Scrappy and Joc that he was shocked by Kirk’s words.

He continued, and alleged that Kirk might be obsessed with not just him, but his manhood, in particular.

“For me, it’s starting to get weird becuase it seesm he has an obsession with my penis and worrying about where my penis go. I’ve never seen a man speak on my penis, more than him in my life, and it’s getting scary to a point where I hope he don’t wanna see it.”

Mendeecees’ words stun Scrappy and Joc, who can’t help but laugh.

Take an exclusive look below.

About #LHHATL Season 13

MTV is turning up the heat this summer with the return of its longest-running Love & Hip Hop series.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiered Tuesday, July 8 at 8 PM ET/PT, and promises to deliver more shade, shake-ups, and industry moves than ever before.

As the franchise’s milestone season, this chapter introduces rising rap stars Queen Key and Salma Slims, along with producer and A&R, 24Hrs, to the already stacked cast, bringing big personalities (and big drama) to ATL.

A press release reports that Kirk and Rasheeda are back like they never left, but find themselves increasingly isolated after last season’s viral fallout. In a surprising twist, the couple reaches out to Kirk’s baby mama, Jasmine Bleu, leaving fans wondering if it’s a gesture of peace or the start of even more chaos.

Yung Joc is eyeing a musical comeback with help from ATL legends while managing family life and mentoring young talent, with wife Kendra Robinson by his side. Fresh from receiving his own day in the city of Atlanta, he enlists Scrappy to help him create a star-studded Atlanta compilation album, but personal drama—especially with the women in his life—threatens to derail his kingdom-building efforts.

Speaking of Scrappy, he’s got a new girlfriend, Britney Sims. Britney is seen in the trailer being reassured by her rapper boo that they’re official.

As for Scrappy’s ex-wife Bambi, she’s newly engaged and planning her dream wedding, but her fiery diss track stirs the pot, forcing her to confront co-stars while navigating co-parenting with Scrappy. She just made headlines, however, for her strained relationship with her new man.

Elsewhere, Sierra Gates juggles revamping her Glam Shop, expanding her Ghetto Girlz Eat brand, and trying to balance complicated family dynamics.

Lil Zane prepares to reclaim his rap career, while his partner Ashley Conley embarks on a confidence-boosting journey that could shift their relationship. Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees are seen in the trailer celebrating 10 years of marriage, but battling swirling rumors and fake friends as they focus on building a legacy of love.

Karlie Redd, meanwhile, is trying to bounce back after a short-lived marriage to rapper TLO ended in chaos and her arrest.

Now facing a major life reset, Karlie must disentangle her heart, her brand, and her business ventures from the fallout. With her world turned upside down, she’s ready to reclaim her peace and her power.

Saucy Santana, riding the wave of his viral hit, “Bounce,” is focused on his music now more than ever. But the question is: Will he build bridges with his fellow ATL artists or view them as competition in an already cutthroat game? As one of the scene’s boldest personalities, Santana brings heat, hooks, and headlines.

Other season 13 highlights include Spice dropping a viral diss track alongside a cast compilation album, and Jessica White hosting a wellness retreat in hopes of mending fractured friendships.

Watch the trailer below.

Tune in to #LHHATL tonight at 8 PM ET/PT!