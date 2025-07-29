Happy Birthday, KK! Nelly And Ashanti Celebrate Their Son’s 1st Birthday With ‘Kunda & Friends’-Themed Party

Nelly and Ashanti went all out for their son’s first birthday!

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

The couple looked over-the-moon to celebrate their son’s first birthday on July 19 on Long Island, New York. The singer and rapper welcomed their first child together, born Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, last year on July 18.

The party was themed after Kunda & Friends, a musical preschool show that aims to introduce toddlers to Africa through play, celebrating friendship, and family values while incorporating Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Reggae. According to reports from PEOPLE, the bash featured a dual slide and playpen, a race track with cars and trucks featuring the “KK Turns One” logo on each vehicle, a stage setup with Kunda and the Lion waving to guests, and a bounce house for the children.

Louisa Kiwana Olafuyi–the co-creator of Kunda & Friends–flew from Uganda to surprise the family with a special presentation of an animated version of Kunda & Friends, which included Ashanti, Nelly and KK. Other attendees also included Simone Smith and Todd “LL Cool J” Smith, singer Lloyd, and more friends and family members, many of whom wore custom shirts detailing their relationship with KK.

KK made a grand entrance into the Long Island venue, driving in a miniature white Lamborghini while sporting sunglasses and a crown, waving and giggling to guests.

“We cannot believe KK is 1,” Nelly and Ashanti told PEOPLE. “This year has flown by, and we have enjoyed every minute of seeing his milestones, funny moments, and growth. He brings us and our family so much joy.”

After giving birth last year, Ashanti explained her decision not to show his face on Instagram during a panel at the American Black Film Festival earlier this summer.

“I haven’t even posted him on Instagram or anything like that,” she explained. “I just feel like those moments are very sacred to me, and we’ll make the decision on when he’s ready to pop out and show.”

Nelly, however, has a more laid-back approach, telling the outlet last month that his wife is “motherly overprotective,” while he considers himself more “safety overprotective.”

“I know if they don’t learn certain things by the time they reach a certain age, we’re going to pay for that, I promise you,” he explained. “And it’s going to backfire on us in a big way.”