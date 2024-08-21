Celebrity Kids

Ashanti And Nelly Welcome Their Son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes

Awww, Baby! Ashanti & Nelly Welcome Their 1st Child, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes

Published on August 21, 2024

Aww, baby! Congrats are in order for Nelly and Ashanti! On Wednesday, a rep confirmed the couple welcomed their first child over four weeks ago, baby Kareem Kenkaide Haynes.

“Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18, 2024,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE. “The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!”

Ashanti and Nelly also told Entertainment Tonight that their son’s middle name is reflective of her father’s; Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas, and his name Kareem means “generous, kind and dignified.”

“His dad named him with a lot of pride,” she told the outlet. “Having all of us in the delivery room and seeing his face for the first time, I cried it was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time.”

 

 

Ashanti also confirmed that she’s four weeks postpartum by posting a carousel of photos of herself wearing Frida Mom disposable underwear.  In the caption, she referenced several of her hit songs including “Baby” and “Always On Time,” the track she’s featured on alongside Ja Rule.

“Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol,” wrote Ashanti. “I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.”

As previously reported, Ashanti shared big news with ESSENCE in April revealing that not only was she pregnant, but she and Nelly were engaged.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” said Ashanti. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

TMZ reported that Nelly and Ashanti actually previously tied the knot on Dec. 27, 2023.

Nelly has a son Cornell III, 25, and Chanelle, 30. The rapper also helped raise niece Sydney and nephew Shawn after his sister, Jackie Donahue, died of leukemia at 31 in March 2005.

Congrats to Nelly and Ashanti on their baby boy!

