Trump Is Reportedly ‘Seriously Considering’ A Pardon For Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

President Donald Trump is said to be “seriously considering” pardoning Sean “Diddy” Combs ahead of his sentencing.

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

An administration source revealed the news to Deadline, saying a pardon for the Bad Boy founder is being “seriously considered” after Diddy was found guilty of two counts of prostitution. Despite this confirmation, a source told Page Six: “The White House will not confirm or deny pardons that may or may not happen.”

Back in May, Trump first opened up about his willingness to potentially pardon the rapper amid the his sex-trafficking trial.

“I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me,” he said in the Oval Office at the time, per Deadline. “It wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ Trump is “more than open” to pardoning Combs, but he wants to wait to see what Judge Arun Subramanian does with the rapper’s latest bail petition. If Diddy is granted bail, Trump will reportedly not make a decision on a pardon until he is sentenced–but if the judge denies bail, a decision will be made immediately.

According to legal documents reviewed by USA TODAY, Combs’ lawyers asked Subramanian on Tuesday, July 29, to release Combs on a $50 million bond and allow him to live in his Miami mansion as he awaits sentencing in October. He has yet to make a decision.

Trump went on to say that he used to have a relationship with the disgraced music mogul, but his run for Presidency tarnished things–though he didn’t hear that from Combs personally.

“He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics … that relationship busted up, from what I read,” he said. “I don’t know — he didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

Combs was acquitted of more serious charges in his sex-trafficking trial on July 2. Still, the Revolt co-founder was found guilty of two counts of prostitution, which each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. During the trial, jurors heard from multiple witnesses, including Combs’ ex Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who claimed she was raped and abused by the Bad Boy founder.

Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, as he awaits his sentencing.