Chantel Christie Calls Her Mom Jackie Christie ‘Her First Bully’, Confirms They Haven’t Spoken Since Their Brutal ‘Basketball Wives’ Fight

After sparking headlines for THAT brutal Basketball Wives altercation with her mother, Jackie Christie, Chantel Christie is detailing what led to the emotional blowup and the aftermath.

During a raw conversation on Carlos King’s Reality With the King podcast, Chantel unpacked the explosive moment that stunned viewers and revealed that the scene was far deeper than reality TV drama.

“When I got to that door, I could have and should have turned around and walked out of it, one thousand percent,” said Chantel. “When I saw in real life, outside of these cameras, you’re not going to take accountability… you’re not going to acknowledge what you’ve been doing all season long… I’m toe-to-toe with who I feel like was my first bully. And I’m not backing down.”

Fans watched the mother-daughter duo go from emotional to enraged in a scene that ended in a scuffle. Jackie appeared to swing at Chantel after she pushed her mother, and the moment instantly went viral. But according to Chantel, viewers only saw a fraction of what she experienced.

“I didn’t go in there really with any intention,” said the star to Carlos King, reflecting on what led to the hotel room confrontation. “You have to understand—the confrontation came right after we sat down on the terrace, and I had on the black suit… she walked away and said something about the teacher and the student. I know she read that before walking in. She came in prepared.” “You called me up here to play into whatever narrative it is that you want these viewers to go with and send me on my way. We’re not gonna get to any real resolution here,” she added.

Chantel said that although she’s not proud of how things escalated, her reactions stemmed from deep-rooted tension—not just childhood trauma, but current pain.

“This season I wasn’t even talking about my childhood. If you want to understand how I got to this point of not being close with her, we can do that. But what I was searching for was accountability for right now—at my big age, at 32, in Los Angeles, on these cameras, and off.”

While many online accused Chantel of overreacting, or even lying, about the physicality of the fight, she explained that what looked like a full-blown punch was actually a failed attempt by Jackie to hit her that resulted in her falling into a cameraman.

“She balled up her fist and tried to aim for my head, but because I ducked out the way, I fell into the cameraman,” said Chantel. “That’s how the finger ended up bleeding… Her intention was to probably sock me in between the washer and dryer, but that’s not the way that that happened.”

She admitted that when she told the other women Jackie “hit” her, it wasn’t necessarily an intentional lie—but the adrenaline and blurred memory of the moment took over.

“I think that it morphed into, ‘She really put her hands on me,’ because I was just in disbelief that you balled up your fist and tried to aim for my head like I was a stranger in the street.”

Chantel Christie Says Jackie Knew She Had A Brain Aneurysm But Tried To Hit Her Anyway

During her Carlos King interview, Chantel revealed something deeply private; she has a brain aneurysm. According to Chantel, her mother, knowing that, but still raising a hand to her, is triggering.

“What people don’t know is that I have a brain aneurysm. I’ve always had migraines. When I was 27, I finally got MRIs, scans, the works. And that’s when the neurologist found it—on the right side of my brain.”

“My family knows. Jackie knows. I’ve told my close loved ones, ‘If something ever happens to me, this might be why.’ So when you, my own mother, swing at my head? When you ball your fist up and aim where you know my weakness is—that’s not just triggering. That’s life-threatening.”

