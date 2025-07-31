Chantel Christie Calls Her Mom Jackie Christie 'Her First Bully'
Chantel Christie Calls Her Mom Jackie Christie ‘Her First Bully’, Confirms They Haven’t Spoken Since Their Brutal ‘Basketball Wives’ Fight
After sparking headlines for THAT brutal Basketball Wives altercation with her mother, Jackie Christie, Chantel Christie is detailing what led to the emotional blowup and the aftermath.
During a raw conversation on Carlos King’s Reality With the King podcast, Chantel unpacked the explosive moment that stunned viewers and revealed that the scene was far deeper than reality TV drama.
“When I got to that door, I could have and should have turned around and walked out of it, one thousand percent,” said Chantel. “When I saw in real life, outside of these cameras, you’re not going to take accountability… you’re not going to acknowledge what you’ve been doing all season long… I’m toe-to-toe with who I feel like was my first bully. And I’m not backing down.”
Fans watched the mother-daughter duo go from emotional to enraged in a scene that ended in a scuffle. Jackie appeared to swing at Chantel after she pushed her mother, and the moment instantly went viral. But according to Chantel, viewers only saw a fraction of what she experienced.
“I didn’t go in there really with any intention,” said the star to Carlos King, reflecting on what led to the hotel room confrontation. “You have to understand—the confrontation came right after we sat down on the terrace, and I had on the black suit… she walked away and said something about the teacher and the student. I know she read that before walking in. She came in prepared.”
“You called me up here to play into whatever narrative it is that you want these viewers to go with and send me on my way. We’re not gonna get to any real resolution here,” she added.
Chantel said that although she’s not proud of how things escalated, her reactions stemmed from deep-rooted tension—not just childhood trauma, but current pain.
“This season I wasn’t even talking about my childhood. If you want to understand how I got to this point of not being close with her, we can do that. But what I was searching for was accountability for right now—at my big age, at 32, in Los Angeles, on these cameras, and off.”
While many online accused Chantel of overreacting, or even lying, about the physicality of the fight, she explained that what looked like a full-blown punch was actually a failed attempt by Jackie to hit her that resulted in her falling into a cameraman.
“She balled up her fist and tried to aim for my head, but because I ducked out the way, I fell into the cameraman,” said Chantel. “That’s how the finger ended up bleeding… Her intention was to probably sock me in between the washer and dryer, but that’s not the way that that happened.”
She admitted that when she told the other women Jackie “hit” her, it wasn’t necessarily an intentional lie—but the adrenaline and blurred memory of the moment took over.
“I think that it morphed into, ‘She really put her hands on me,’ because I was just in disbelief that you balled up your fist and tried to aim for my head like I was a stranger in the street.”
Chantel Christie Says Jackie Knew She Had A Brain Aneurysm But Tried To Hit Her Anyway
During her Carlos King interview, Chantel revealed something deeply private; she has a brain aneurysm. According to Chantel, her mother, knowing that, but still raising a hand to her, is triggering.
“What people don’t know is that I have a brain aneurysm. I’ve always had migraines. When I was 27, I finally got MRIs, scans, the works. And that’s when the neurologist found it—on the right side of my brain.”
“My family knows. Jackie knows. I’ve told my close loved ones, ‘If something ever happens to me, this might be why.’ So when you, my own mother, swing at my head? When you ball your fist up and aim where you know my weakness is—that’s not just triggering. That’s life-threatening.”
More on the flip.
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
- One Helluva Grand Finale: Destiny’s Chirren’s Surprise Cowboy Carter Tour, Reunion Stirs Up A Whole Heap Of Hysteria Across The Internet
Chantel Christie Says She Regrets Putting Her Hands On Her Mother
Still, Chantel knows how damaging the optics were—and how fans have picked sides, with some saying she deserved worse. She also said she regrets touching her mother.
“I get why people are saying I deserved it. I get why people are saying I was wrong. I’m not delusional. I know what it looked like,” she admitted. “But do I think I was bullying her? No. Do I think I was spiraling? Absolutely. And do I regret putting my hands on her? One thousand percent.”
What truly stung for Chantel, however, wasn’t just the blowup; it was how Jackie seemingly continued to treat the moment as a scene to be produced, rather than a mother-daughter breaking point.
“When she said, ‘That’s a much better exit, sweetie,’ you’re not talking to your daughter. You’re producing a show,” said Chantel. “Never once did she say, ‘Cut the cameras, this is enough.’”
“Why do I have to parent the parent? Why do I have to treat you with more respect than you give me?” she asked.
Elsewhere in the interview, Chantel responded to those who questioned why she didn’t defend Jackie when her friend Brittany Renner went toe-to-toe with her earlier in the season.
Chantel boldly told Carlos King that loyalty isn’t given when it hasn’t been received.
“They always say, ‘Well, why didn’t you protect her when Brittany was going in on her?’ I’m not protecting nobody that’s not protecting me,” she said. “This whole time we were in Vegas, you’re on the phone with me between scenes talking about Brandy… but then you get on camera grabbing her hand like, ‘Sis, I know you’ve been through a lot.’ That shit rubbed me the wrong way.”
“If the roles were reversed—and this was last season when Evelyn said what she said to you—and I was buddying up with her, you would feel some sort of way. But now that I’m calling it out, suddenly I’m the problem?”
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
- One Helluva Grand Finale: Destiny’s Chirren’s Surprise Cowboy Carter Tour, Reunion Stirs Up A Whole Heap Of Hysteria Across The Internet
Chantel Wonders If Her Mom Was “Hazing” Her On Basketball Wives
While on Reality With The King, Chantel claimed that before her infamous mother-daughter clash with Jackie, Jackie had already instigated another onscreen feud—as a test of sorts.
“Maybe this was my freshman hazing,” Chantel said of a fiery fight she had this season with Brandi Maxiell. “Maybe y’all wanted to see how I would handle it.”
“People say I started poking at Brandi, but what they didn’t show is that I told production and the other girls, ‘I’m going to ask Brandi directly at the dinner table what’s up.’ But before I had the chance, she came barreling around the corner with smoke for everybody.”
“But the only person she really had a problem with was me—for asking a logical question: Why did you invite Jennifer here knowing her and Evelyn’s dynamic? Isn’t this the same thing you did last season? I didn’t go picking with her. But maybe my mom wanted to see if I could hold my own—and I did.”
She added that while Jackie sat watching that heated exchange with a water bottle full of Tito’s, she said nothing—not to Brandy, not in her defense, not as a mother.
“You brought me here for this? To throw me under the bus like you do the rest of your castmates? But then you want me to be loyal to you?” she questioned. “The only one who spoke up for me this season was Brittany—and that’s why you’re so mad at her.”
Chantel Christie Confirms She & Jackie Haven’t Spoken Since The Fight
Chantel also told Carlos King that she hasn’t spoken to her mother in over seven months, not even for Jackie’s birthday this past weekend.
When asked if she reached out, Chantel simply said, “No.” And when asked if Jackie did, she explained that her only communication came through her brother—and even then, it was about optics, not concern.
“She basically asked him, ‘Does she want me to come out and make a statement?’” Chantel recalled. “Like, I see that everybody is bullying her and so on and so forth—does she want me to say something?”
Her answer was a firm no.
“One, if that’s not at the top of your mind, you shouldn’t have to ask for permission to do that.”
The emotional weight of the moment was clear as Chantel explained why.
“You see that people are wishing death on me and my family, they’re talking about the way my son looks, they hope that my daughter’s dad wins custody—all this wild stuff—and you see this in real time.”
She added that her mother had been in her shoes during early Basketball Wives seasons when critics labeled Jackie “an instigator” and “messy,” and should understand how painful this is.
But even if Jackie had spoken out, Chantel doesn’t believe it would’ve helped.
“You’re not going to take accountability for what happened,” she said. “You’re not going to acknowledge that you pushed me to this point. You’re not going to say that my anger was justified. Maybe my actions weren’t—but my anger was. You’re going to leave me standing out here holding the bag, looking like this terrible, disrespectful, horrible daughter. And that’s okay.”
Now, with the show wrapped and time for reflection, Chantel is doing the real work—off-camera.
“I understand now, through months of healing and therapy, that I have a burden to be better. I understand that now. But that was a really heavy night. That was a really dark time. I know my truth. I know my intentions. That’s the only thing keeping me afloat right now.”
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
- One Helluva Grand Finale: Destiny’s Chirren’s Surprise Cowboy Carter Tour, Reunion Stirs Up A Whole Heap Of Hysteria Across The Internet
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
A'Timeee Was Had! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos & More From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025