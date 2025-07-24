BasketballWives: Chantel Christie Blasts Her Estranged Sis Takari Lee Amid Jackie Christie Beef, Brittany Renner Jumps In–‘Terrible Azz Sister’

A new feud is unfolding within an already messy mother-daughter dynamic on Basketball Wives. After Chantel Christie publicly called out her “toxic” mother, Jackie Christie, she found herself in a war of words with her estranged sister, Takari Lee. Fortunately for Chantel, she wasn’t alone—her BBWLA castmate Brittany Renner jumped in to defend her from the woman she called a “terrible azz sister.”

The ongoing family feud between Jackie Christie and her daughters has taken another turn, and now Brittany Renner is jumping into the mix. As previously reported, Jackie is making headlines for her viral physical altercation with her daughter, Chantel. The two were seen putting their hands on one another after Chantel urged Jackie to “take accountability” for her actions. That led to countless moments of disrespect on Chantel’s side and a shove, before Jackie seemingly punched her daughter in the face.

Now, according to RealityTV Ent‘s Instagram, Jackie’s other daughter, Takari Lee, recently posted a TikTok appearing amused by the now-viral physical altercation, and that didn’t sit well with Chantel, who fired back in the comments.

“Wait hold on, aren’t you the same daughter that pulled a knife on Jackie?” Chantel wrote. “You got 3 kids she’s never met in person, but you wanna be on the internet taunting me? Girl tell me you have Stockholm syndrome without telling me you have Stockholm syndrome. You should leave me alone. Honestly, truly. This is my last warning shot.”

Brittany Renner also hopped in the mix to take her friend’s side and called out Takari by referencing her past criticisms of Jackie.

“You wrote a whole book detailing the way you were allegedly treated, @takari_lee,” Renner commented. “BTW, I actually read it. It felt very rushed and overall like a long text message you probably wanted to send her directly. Your cry for help didn’t matter then because it never will.”

“Do you care about the TRUTH or do YOU want to be the one to tell it? She isn’t going to love you any differently, get you on the show, or take a sudden interest in you/your life/or your children so you gain what exactly? Terrible azz sister!!!”

Takari then clapped back and spilled alleged tea bout her sister.

“Allegedly but your homegirl made many appearance validating everything I said…until she started messing with her dads prospects and got knocked up and needed mommy and daddies money so she switched up…allegedly!!”

Jackie Christie has yet to speak on the ongoing family drama, but Chantel had (even) more to say.

