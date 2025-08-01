Alaina Saulsberry & Muneera Page Spotlight Sisterhood, Success & H-Town Heat On OWN’s ‘Heart & Hustle: Houston’ [Exclusive]

Houston isn’t just the land of chopped and screwed beats and Beyoncé, it’s also brimming with bold, Black brilliance as seen in OWN’s Heart & Hustle: Houston. Cast members Alaina Saulsberry and Muneera Page embody that energy, blending business savvy with faith and family.

Alaina, aka “H-Town’s Glam Girl,” is the founder of Color du Jour, a beauty empire shaping both faces and futures. She juggles motherhood, mentorship, and a rocky marriage—all while leading with heart and hustle.

Muneera, known as “Mrs. Perfect,” is an electrical engineer turned influencer who swapped oil rigs for reels. A wife and mom of four, she exudes quiet strength while embracing evolution and redefining success on her own terms.

Together, they represent the pulse of the city’s sisterhood—and ahead of the show’s premiere Saturday, August 2, at 9/8c on OWN, they spoke to BOSSIP about balance, purpose, and powering through with grace.

“Houston is full of boss women of color who are out here really doing their thing,” said Alaina to Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I’m just grateful OWN is highlighting six of us. It means a lot to share my story.”

Muneera agreed, pointing to the city’s cultural richness and the strong sisterhood within the cast.

“Houston’s culture, creativity, and community are so diverse,” she added. “This show highlights amazing women you can relate to — and it’s going to open doors for even more.”

But don’t get it twisted, stepping into the reality TV world didn’t come easy. Both women are wives, mothers, and entrepreneurs with full plates and firm boundaries. Saying yes to this show meant saying yes to vulnerability.

“I think for me, on my social media, I’m constantly showing the hustle. But a lot of times, behind that hustle is the heart,” said Alaina. “And so is the pain; there are life situations that we’re dealing with and just juggling it all. So I wanted people to see the whole scope of what makes my brand, and not just me servicing all of these clients.” She continued, “I’m doing this for my family, I’m doing this for my kids. I just thought it was such a great opportunity to just show and share my story.”

Muneera echoed the sentiment.

“A lot of us Black women, we’re taught to just do it all and mask everything,” she said. “People see the glam, the polished image, the ‘perfect’ family — but I’m still human. I struggle. I cry. I have emotions too. And it’s so hard to show that sometimes.”

In Muneera “Mrs. Perfect,” but she’s got degrees and depth to match her shine.

“I’m an electrical engineer, and I also have a math degree. So, you know, people look at the pretty face and think that’s all there is, and there are so many layers behind me and just black women in general.

And people sometimes just disregard all of the hard work that you put into it and all the accolades that you have achieved, and go by what you look like on the outside. And I think there’s just so much more.”

She continued,

“So I’m really excited to showcase all of that and to just get to know who we are.”

Opening up about their marriages was another leap of faith. For Muneera, her Jamaican husband needed a little convincing before cameras came around.

“I did share to him what the show was about, that it’s, showcasing a sisterhood and showcasing all these beautiful boss women here in Houston,” she said. “So I told him it’s not the typical reality TV show drama, no drink throwing, nobody being disrespectful in a way that it’s something you can’t overcome. “

She continued,

“It’s a completely different reality type TV series than what we’ve been programmed to think reality TV has been.”

Alaina’s high school sweetheart-turned-hubby, Josh, was ready from day one.

“For me, it was just more of a personal decision. And Josh was just onboard because, of course, I shared the same thing, like it’s highlighting my business and my marriage. And, you know, it’s not bringing the drama that we’re used to seeing on TV. So, you know, he was on board, and it wasn’t difficult convincing.”

She continued,

“But I wanted to make sure that I share my story and how difficult it is working with the spouse, you know, and being married to your high school sweetheart and what that looks like. And so I think that he was extremely open to sharing that story because it is difficult. It hasn’t been easy.”

Both ladies also shared that when it comes to handling public feedback, they’re staying grounded and graceful.

“The negative comments are going to be there,” said Alaina to BOSSIP. “We are not going to say all the right things, do all the right things, but we are being vulnerable and putting our lives out there. And no one is perfect. And I know those negative comments are going to come. I’m going to do the Beyonce method, the no scroll rule. I am not going to scroll down those comments because that’s the healthiest thing for me.”

Muneera is holding tight to her support system.

“I’m really grateful for having a strong community around me that’s always pouring into me and being positive. So for me, I just continuously pray for this journey. I feel like God placed all of us in our lives for a reason and we all have a purpose.”

As premiere night approaches, both women plan to tune in not just to watch, but to reflect.

“I’m excited, I really am. I feel like we really have some good stories to tell, and I respect OWN, the network, and I know they’re not gonna put any foolishness out there. So we’re all really excited to see how this is all gonna come to light. And I really think that we’re gonna touch a lot of women out there, especially Black women.”

And when all is said and done, both women hope their stories spark something bigger than just ratings.

“I know when people look at my social media, it looks like everything’s perfect, like I have it all. And that is not the case,” said Alaina to BOSSIP. “Life is not perfect, and you’re not perfect, and just try to navigate life the best way you can. I hope people know that they don’t have to do it all by themselves.”

Muneera agreed.

“I wasn’t born in the States. So just being a person coming into another country and seeing women struggle from day one, it’s just been instilled in us,” she said. “And I feel like a lot of times, we as black women have to wear so many capes and we have to be strong all the time that we sometimes lose ourselves in that process. I really want to leave a legacy where you can do it all.”

She continued,

“I want young girls to be able to live in their truth, I think it’s just so important to be grounded and take care of yourself and pursue your dream so nobody can ever take that away from you.”