Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Teyana Taylor is taking a break as she gets some serious health issues under control.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

The “Rose In Harlem” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 6, to open up about her recent health scare, revealing that she needs to take time away from work to heal. Taylor told fans that doctors discovered a growth on her vocal cords, which means she needs to undergo emergency surgery.

“I’ve been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now. And after a lot of back and forth with my doctors, I’ve been told I need vocal surgery immediately,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “They found a noncancerous growth on one of my cords that’s been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort. Thankfully, we caught it & it’s treatable — but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal.”

The One Battle After Another actress went on to say that it “breaks my heart” to step back from her upcoming engagements, which includes an appearance on Michelle Obama’s podcast on Martha’s Vineyard. She added that she’s frustrated because she “poured so much of myself into this next chapter.”

Luckily for fans, Teyana insisted that her album and its accompanying short film, Escape Room, is still releasing on August 22.

“Just as I was getting ready to finally share this with you, life handed me my own unexpected ‘escape room’ — one I didn’t ask for, but one I now have to find my way out of with patience, rest and faith,” Taylor said. “This moment hurts. I wanted to give you everything, the full vision. But please know I put my whole heart into this music, this film, this rollout. And when I return, it’ll be with even more fire, more purpose and the best version of me.”

The songstress concluded: “Thank you for rocking with me through it all,” she ended her post. “For the grace, the love and the space to heal. I can’t wait to be on the other side of this — stronger, softer and singing again.”