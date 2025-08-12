Winston-Salem Five Cleared: Convictions Overturned For Men Accused Of Killing Chris Paul’s Grandfather After Witness Admits To Lying

The long-running legal battle of the “Winston-Salem Five” reached a turning point on Friday when a judge overturned their convictions and dismissed all charges in connection with the 2002 killing of Nathaniel Jones — the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul.

WYMY News 2 reports that Jones was beaten to death in the carport of his Winston-Salem home in November 2002. The attack occurred just one day after a then-17-year-old Paul announced his commitment to play basketball at Wake Forest University.

The decision brings long-awaited relief for brothers Nathaniel Cauthen and Rayshawn Banner, who have spent more than 20 years behind bars serving life sentences for a crime they’ve always maintained they did not commit.

How the Case Began

WYMY News 2 states that, during the original investigation, Winston-Salem police arrested five teenage boys in connection to Jones’ death. All were between 14 and 15 years old at the time.

Nathaniel Cauthen – 15 years old



Rayshawn Banner – 14 years old



Dorrell Brayboy – 15 years old



Christopher Bryant – 15 years old



Jermal Tolliver – 15 years old



According to court records cited by WYMY News 2, Cauthen and Banner were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Brayboy, Bryant, and Tolliver were convicted of second-degree murder and common-law robbery.

Over time, Brayboy, Bryant, and Tolliver were released from prison — but the damage was done. Brayboy passed away in 2019, never seeing his name fully cleared.

A Witness Recants and New Evidence Emerges

According to WYMY News 2, the first major break came in 2020 when the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission held a hearing to review the men’s innocence claims. It was there that Jessica Black, a key witness for the prosecution, recanted her testimony.

Black testified that she lied in court because law enforcement pressured her, a revelation that cast serious doubt over the original convictions.

Despite the recantation, WYMY News 2 reports that in 2022, Cauthen, Banner, Bryant, and Tolliver’s request for exoneration was denied after a separate hearing.

Motions for Relief and the 2025 Breakthrough

WYMY News 2 states that in 2023, attorneys filed motions for appropriate relief on behalf of Cauthen and Banner. These filings cited multiple issues, including:

The recanted witness testimony



Unidentified DNA profiles from the crime scene



Evidence pointing to false confessions



Ineffective assistance of counsel during the original trial



An evidentiary hearing began in January 2025, allowing the defense to present all supporting evidence.

Charges Dismissed, Lives Changed

WYMY News 2 reports that on August 8, 2025, the court finally sided with the defense — overturning all convictions and dismissing charges against the Winston-Salem Five.

Attorney Christine Mumma, who represented two of the men, confirmed the outcome, stating:

“Convictions were overturned and charges were dismissed for the ‘Winston-Salem Five.’”

For Cauthen and Banner, the decision means freedom for the first time in more than two decades. For the families of all five men, it marks the end of a painful chapter that began when they were still teenagers.

It’s not every day that the justice system admits it got it wrong. This case is a reminder of how wrongful convictions can steal entire lives. These men were kids when they were locked away. Now, after years of fighting, they’re stepping into a world that’s changed beyond recognition.

The Winston-Salem Five’s story is not just about freedom — it’s about the resilience required to keep pushing when the system is stacked against you.