Kash Doll Sparks Zadarius Smith Reconciliation Rumors Amid Their Split, Rapper’s Ex Tracy T Causes Commotion With Custody Claims

After announcing her breakup and kalmly klapping back at her ex, who joked about the split, Kash Doll might be back booed up. The Detroit rapper raised eyebrows Tuesday when she seemingly posted about “loving” Zadarius Smith, despite previously sharing that they’re no longer together.

On Tuesday (August 13), the “Ice Me Out” rapper tweeted, “I love my mannnn.”

The tweet caused commotion, considering that just three days prior, she told fans she was single.

“At this point of my life I just need to be single,” she wrote on X. “Za’Darius a great guy but we can’t see eye to eye and with all due respect we decided to part ways.” “I’m giving the internet a break also so I’m done with yall too right now,” she added.

Smith also confirmed the split by posting “single” on his Instagram Story shortly after.

Tracy T Threatens To Fight For Custody Of His Son Amid Kash Doll’s Reconciliation

Now, AllHipHop reports that the rapper’s perennially petty ex Tracy T has entered the chat, again.

Amid Kash’s Zadarius Smith reconciliation tweet, Tracy threatened to take custody of their son.

“My son finna be with me. He moving with me, I don’t want him to be around no f*** a** n***a,” said the rapper. “That ain’t his daddy. He’ll be here ASAP.”

When a fan told him he should try to get Kash back, he added, “F*** her. Ain’t nobody worried about her.”

Kash Doll Slammed Tracy T’s Recent “Tuition” Shade

Tracy is presumably still salty because earlier this week, Kash Doll shut down his “tuition” shade amid her Zadarius Smith split.

Before the breakup, tensions between Tracy T and Zadarius Smith had already been brewing online.

When Tracy commented on a photo of Kash, Smith, and Kashton, the son Kash shares with Traci,—claiming “Kashton don’t wanna be there”—Smith shot back,

“Ni**a when you ready to buy school clothes and go half on that tuition let me know!!”

Then on Sunday, Tracy responded to their split with, “Look like ima be paying that tuition by myself.”

prompting Kash to deliver a stinging clapback about tuition and Tracy being “two things [she’s] never seen together.”