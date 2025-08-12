David Justice Reveals Divorcing Halle Berry Because She Didn’t Cook & Clean, Fans Drag MLB Champ For ‘Fumbling’ Our Forever Fave

Halle Berry fans pulled out their best rescue wigs and assembled like the X-Men to defend the iconic actress after her ex, David Justice, revealed he wanted a divorce because she “didn’t cook or clean.”

If you’re wondering who asked for this information nearly 30 years after the split, we have Matt Barnes to thank. The baseball champ recently appeared on All The Smoke, and we ended up with all the tea about his relationship with Halle… even though it’s been cold for decades. Although many praised the episode as Matt’s best interview, the Halle-hating highlights have social media in shambles. Is he really “bitter” and bashing Halle over sexist expectations or full of remorse and regret about bad decisions? The answer seemingly depends on who you ask and whether they’re old enough to have been outside in the ’90s.

David was a top star in Major League Baseball when he and Halle formed one of the hottest celebrity couples of the early ’90s. They married in 1993, around the height of his career, but it didn’t last long. During the interview, the retired baller revealed why he wanted to call it quits three years later. He explained that he didn’t think Halle was “motherly” enough because she didn’t “cook or clean” like his own “traditional” mom.

“My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast. So I’m looking at my mom — and I’m a Midwest guy — so, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know? Then I’m thinking, ‘Okay, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ At that time, as a young guy — she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem motherly, and then we started having issues,” the baseball All-Star recalled.

Yikes! No wonder David was looking for a mother figure because he admitted both lovebirds had some maturing to do when it came to relationships. “You’re petty when you’re young,” he noted. Several comments dragged him for marrying a woman who wasn’t compatible with his “maid” matrimony goals. He admitted that they didn’t really plan out a future after only five months together, and the marriage wasn’t even his idea. Halle was the one who proposed, and David agreed, despite his uncertainty.

“I said okay, but I don’t know if my heart was really into it. But I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no, you know, or [if] I was just in the moment. We were vibing. It was the honeymoon phase,” he confessed.

Why was he expecting a traditional wife from a rising star so ambitious that she popped the question herself after less than six months? Communication is key, but we all learn that the hard way.

The couple separated in 1996 and divorced in 1997. Countless comments are dragging the MVP player as a “nobody” who tried to humble Halle while she was securing the bigger bag, but that’s not the case. During the relationship, his contracts rivaled the salaries of many A-list actors at the time, and he was already a household name.

“Really, she didn’t have any money,” he claimed about funding their lifestyle leading up to the divorce.

Still, the Losing Isaiah ingenue was well on her way to the heights of Hollywood. Leading up to the marriage, Halle had appeared on a few hit TV shows and landed some breakout roles in Jungle Fever, Boomerang, and The Last Boy Scout. While her hubby hoped to have a housewife in the mid-’90s, Halle was booked and busy with back-to-back acting gigs.

Check out what David Justice thinks could’ve saved his marriage, how he fumbled Halle Berry, and the domestic abuse rumors after the flip.