Van Hunt Reveals He Proposed To Halle Berry—But She’s Yet To Accept



Halle Berry and her longtime boyfriend Van Hunt may be walking down the aisle “soon”—that is, if the iconic actress accepts the musician’s proposal.

The celebrity couple opened up to Today.com about their loving relationship, which has lasted more than four years. When it comes to Hunt, he’s more than ready to make the 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress his lifelong partner, but shared that Halle’s pressed pause on marriage plans.

“So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see,” the 55-year-old musician revealed, as Berry let out a chuckle. “It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.”

Source: Ernesto Ruscio

For Berry, marriage hasn’t been a walk in the park. The Monster’s Ball star has been married three times. Her first marriage was to former professional baseball player David Justice, in 1993; they divorced in 1997. Her second marriage was to singer Eric Benét in 2001, but the pair parted ways in 2005. The actress’s third marriage was to French actor, Olivier Martinez, in 2013. Sadly, they divorced in 2016 after years of messy legal proceedings.

Berry shared with Today.com that her hesitation isn’t due to a lack of love for Hunt—far from it. Instead, she explained that she wants to take their next steps slowly, to make sure their decision feels organic and fully mutual.

“Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t,” the star explained. “But I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married. And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”

Halle Berry & Van Hunt’s Love Story

Although Berry and Hunt haven’t officially tied the knot—despite teasing fans with a faux wedding announcement on social media in early 2022—the Oscar winner has made it clear she’s found her soulmate in the Grammy-winning musician.

Their love story began in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, when the two connected virtually and spent four months getting to know each other over the phone before ever meeting in person, according to People.

Source: Marc Piasecki

The first public hint of their romance came that summer, when Hunt posted a sweet photo on Instagram of Berry planting a kiss on his cheek, lovingly captioned, “My bamboo.” At the time, Berry remained quiet about the relationship on her own account, leaving fans to piece together the budding connection.

After eagle-eyed stans couldn’t take the suspense, Berry confirmed their relationship with a photograph sporting his tour merchandise in September 2020 and has since been open about her love for her rocker boyfriend, calling him the “love of [her] life,” during her acceptance speech at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

“You know, I finally found love this year everybody. I know you all have been on this painful journey with me!” she joked at the time, according to E! News.“You’ve watched me fail and fail and fail and fail. Besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it’s true and this is how I know it’s true.”

Berry and Hunt aren’t the only ones overjoyed by their relationship. Their friends and family are equally thrilled to witness their love grow and flourish over the years.

“I think everybody’s been really happy, at least for me personally, people have been like, ‘You finally found…!’ I’ve always wanted what we have,” the actress told Today.com. “I always saw myself in a committed, loving relationship with like my best friend, someone that I respect and I love.”

The Never Let Go star added that she will be saying yes to Hunt’s proposal very “soon.”

Congrats to Halle Berry and Van Hunt!