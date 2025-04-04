Matt Barnes Addresses Losing His Family After 8 Alleged Affairs, Anansa Sims Slams ‘Sympathy’ Seeking Ex—’Tell The Whole Story!’

When Matt Barnes emotionally reflected on losing his family after allegedly cheating with eight women, ex-fiancée Anansa Sims entered the chat to drag him for try to gain “sympathy” with “half truths.”

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer

Anansa Sims already put Matt Barnes on blast for allegedly juggling a roster of eight, including #LHH’s Masika Kalysha, in January, and now she’s slamming him for leaving her alone “in the trenches” with their devastated children. While many praised the deep episode of All The Smoke for confronting how men suffer under conventional masculinity, Sims alleges all that accountability onstage isn’t happening at home. The model accused her ex of being more “vulnerable” on his podcast than he was with their children through the “traumatic transition” of their break-up.

Matt Barnes Opens Up With Jason Wilson About Losing His Family On ‘All The Smoke’

The latest episode of All The Smoke became more of a therapy session than a podcast as guest Jason Wilson debunked the myths of masculinity. The author revealed his own generational trauma and how trying to live up to dehumanizing ideas of manhood inhibited necessary healing and emotional growth.

Barnes recalled his own abusive childhood and how it continues to affect him. The Man the Moment Demands author turned the interview into coaching Barnes to reflect on neglecting his emotions from that time and the destructive behaviors that pacify the pain. (Hmmm… like allegedly having a roster of eight side chicks with an infant and fiancée at home?)

Barnes admitted that he “hadn’t cried in 30 years” and claimed being emotionally unavailable is why he “just lost” his family:

“I was the strong provider. I wasn’t there emotionally, I wasn’t empathetic. I wasn’t willing to share those emotions. That was stuff that my ex would tell me. Like… ‘You’re a wall.'”

The retired baller shared more revelations about still resenting his father’s abuse, internalizing adult responsibility since he was a child, and the death of his mother. The Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy founder explained how he coaches boys and men through navigating similar pressures and pain.

Watch the full episode of All The Smoke below.

Although Barnes was speaking his truth, Sims claims there is much more to the story.

Check out Anansa Sims still wanting all the smoke about Matt Barnes speaking on losing his family after the flip!