Matt Barnes Addresses Losing His Family After 8 Alleged Affairs, Anansa Sims Slams ‘Sympathy’ Seeking Ex—’Tell The Whole Story!’

When Matt Barnes emotionally reflected on losing his family after allegedly cheating with eight women, ex-fiancée Anansa Sims entered the chat to drag him for try to gain “sympathy” with “half truths.”
Anansa Sims already put Matt Barnes on blast for allegedly juggling a roster of eight, including #LHH’s Masika Kalysha, in January, and now she’s slamming him for leaving her alone “in the trenches” with their devastated children. While many praised the deep episode of All The Smoke for confronting how men suffer under conventional masculinity, Sims alleges all that accountability onstage isn’t happening at home. The model accused her ex of being more “vulnerable” on his podcast than he was with their children through the “traumatic transition” of their break-up.
Matt Barnes Opens Up With Jason Wilson About Losing His Family On ‘All The Smoke’
The latest episode of All The Smoke became more of a therapy session than a podcast as guest Jason Wilson debunked the myths of masculinity. The author revealed his own generational trauma and how trying to live up to dehumanizing ideas of manhood inhibited necessary healing and emotional growth.
Barnes recalled his own abusive childhood and how it continues to affect him. The Man the Moment Demands author turned the interview into coaching Barnes to reflect on neglecting his emotions from that time and the destructive behaviors that pacify the pain. (Hmmm… like allegedly having a roster of eight side chicks with an infant and fiancée at home?)
Barnes admitted that he “hadn’t cried in 30 years” and claimed being emotionally unavailable is why he “just lost” his family:
“I was the strong provider. I wasn’t there emotionally, I wasn’t empathetic. I wasn’t willing to share those emotions. That was stuff that my ex would tell me. Like… ‘You’re a wall.'”
The retired baller shared more revelations about still resenting his father’s abuse, internalizing adult responsibility since he was a child, and the death of his mother. The Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy founder explained how he coaches boys and men through navigating similar pressures and pain.
Watch the full episode of All The Smoke below.
Although Barnes was speaking his truth, Sims claims there is much more to the story.
Check out Anansa Sims still wanting all the smoke about Matt Barnes speaking on losing his family after the flip!
Anansa Sims Calls Out Matt Barnes’ Vulnerability In Public, Claims He Emotionally Abandoned His Kids ‘Through This Traumatic Transition You Caused’
Matt Barnes didn’t have anything negative to say when he briefly mentioned his ex, but Anansa Sims is ready to let the chopper sing if he addresses her again. In addition to accusing him of being emotionally absent with their fractured family, she warned him about addressing her. She also called him out in a now-deleted Instagram post about only telling “half truths” about the situation.
Sims previously aired out Barnes’ alleged mistresses online, including names, dates and receipts. Yet she claims, “There’s so much more I could say about the man you truly were to me.” It sounds like the Barnes Bunch star is understandably still hurt, but said her real concern is for their kids, who found the comments “triggering.”
“If you’re going to talk publicly about our personal business, tell the Whole Story. Don’t post half truths about me and our past relationship to gain sympathy from the masses,” she warned.
“I’m in the trenches doing the hard work making sure all of our kids are ok. You’ve made no effort to emotionally support all of our children through this traumatic transition you caused, but you’re willing to be “vulnerable” for strangers on the gram for profit? Please keep my name out of your mouth. Since I left, I’ve said nothing about you and you know there’s so much I could say about the man you truly were to me. If you don’t have respect for yourself or for me, at least have respect for our children who follow you and see your posts,” Sims continued.
According to Sims, she doesn’t want revenge or to work things out, she just wants her ex to be a better man for their family. She urged him to stand on business about “consistent therapy” and to turn to God.
“Your post is triggering for the kids and I, while we’re in the midst of healing and rebuilding our lives. We’re the ones who reaped all the damage you caused by your constant selfish, toxic choices. You didn’t consider our kids in your actions before, please try to consider them now. If you want to do some good, please don’t speak about me, go get consistent therapy and most importantly start building a relationship with God,” she added.
The former couple shares two children, Ashton and Austin, in addition to three children from Sims’ previous marriage, and two from Barnes’ previous marriage. Their chaotic on-again, off-again relationship started in college in the 1990s. Despite a messy breakup in 2018 that prompted Sims to file a restraining order, they rekindled in 2021, and Barnes proposed in 2022.
