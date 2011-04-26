Guess Which NBA Baller Was Ready To Catch Fade With Prince???

This would have been hilarious!!

Yesterday, Chicago Bulls forward Carlos Boozer appeared on ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy Show. It was about what you’d expect: Boozer is excited about the Bulls’ late-season run, Derrick Rose is great, yada yada. But towards the end of the interview, things got a little more interesting.

That’s because Boozer briefly discussed his run-in with His Royal Badness himself, Prince. Back in 2006, the Bulls star agreed to let the singer rent out his LA mansion. The only problem is that Prince made himself a little too at home.

“Supposedly, Prince changed the front gate to the Prince sign, he changed the master bedroom to a hair salon, he changed the streaming blue waters that led to the front door to purple water, he knocked out walls, he changed the molding on top of the ceiling,” Boozer’s former Duke teammate and good friend Jay Williams told ESPN Radio. “Booz was livid.”

Apparently, Boozer was so mad, he considered going over there and beating Prince up. Eventually, Boozer sued him.

Strangely, though, Boozer sounded like he was fond of Prince when he recalled the incident yesterday.

“Good dude, man. Great dude,” Boozer said. “I can’t go into detail with what happened, but he’s a great guy. Good tenant. Paid his bills on time. He’s a very gentle dude, very humble. Very big on family. I’m proud to have him as a friend.”