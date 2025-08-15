BOSSIP Baes Tayor Polidore-Williams, Ami McClure & Lore’l Honored In Atlanta For Barrier-Breaking Work, Industry Tastemakers Toast To Their Excellence [Exclusive]

The vibes were high and the melanin was aglow as BOSSIP hosted its inaugural Summer Soirée at Spaceman Atlanta, toasting to three brilliant Black women shaping culture and breaking barriers. The event was filled with industry tastemakers, cinema sizzlers, and, of course, a baddie buffet of breathtakingly beautiful Baes.

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

The evening’s centerpiece was the presentation of the inaugural “BOSSIP Baes” awards, honoring three women who are unapologetically themselves and making major moves in their respective fields.

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

Actress Taylor Polidore-Williams was crowned the Leading Lady Bae for her magnetic talent and ability to embody powerful roles.

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

“Whether she’s bringing complex characters to life or repping Black excellence in Hollywood, Taylor is proof that the leading lady role isn’t just something you play — it’s something you embody. She’s bold, she’s brilliant, and she’s blazing her own trail,” said BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada about the Beauty In Black star.

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

Then, digital powerhouse Ami McClure was celebrated as the Social Superstar Bae for building a legacy that goes far beyond likes.

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia



“She’s built a platform that’s not only stunning to scroll through, but it’s uplifting, inspiring, and connecting people across the globe. Whether she’s dropping gems about motherhood, business, or just living fabulously, Ami is a true digital powerhouse,” said Managing Editor Dani Canada about the superstar super mom.

Lastly, media force Lore’l was honored as the Media Maven Bae for her sharp, witty voice that fearlessly shapes cultural conversations.

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

“When it comes to having your finger on the pulse of the culture, Lore’l stays ten steps ahead and ten toes down. From radio to podcasts to TV, her voice is sharp, witty, and unafraid and THIS is exactly what makes her a media force to be reckoned with.” Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

Beyond the honors, the room was filled with notable guests from across the entertainment world and beyond.

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

Attendees included Memphis rapper Duke Deuce, singer and content creator Jerrilyn Lake, attorney Jasmine Robinson, actress Giovonnie Samuels, and influencers like Supapeach…

Tomisha Jessup, Taylor “Hungry Homegirl” Paige, Kira Oliver, and Shod Santiago. The guest list also featured industry tastemakers such as Chef Jernard Wells…

DJ Misses and designer Melissa Mitchell.

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

Guests savored a mouthwatering menu that included a carving station with NY strip steak, alongside savory sides like garlic mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, and a variety of appetizers, including spinach and artichoke phyllo, wings, and shrimp cocktail.

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

The signature cocktail menu was equally impressive, with specialty sips like the BOSS Sip (a whiskey sour), the Thirst Trap margarita, and the fruity Lychee BAE-tini.

As the awards concluded, the event’s official DJ, DJ Wally Sparks, kept the energy high as guests continued to mix, mingle, and celebrate the incredible women who were honored.

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

The night served as a powerful testament to BOSSIP’s commitment to not only reporting on the culture, but toasting to the very people who create it.

Congrats to BOSSIP’s baes!

Source: Shay Abrams / @JustShayMedia

Check out more photos from BOSSIP’s summer soirée on the flip!