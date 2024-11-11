Entertainment

FAMU Stunners Who Ssslayed At Homecoming 2024

They Bragg Different: A Gallery Of FAMU Stunners Who Sssslayed And Slayed And Slayed Again At Homecoming 2024

Published on November 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 20

They Bragg different!

FAMU Homecoming 2024

Source: IG: @jazmin.mackey

Florida A&M University continues to shine with its iconic Marching 100 band, world-renown engineering program, proud alumni network, and bar-raising baddies who slayed (and slayed and slayed again) at their epic Homecoming experience in Tallahassee, Florida.

Sitting on the highest of seven hills, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University was founded October 3rd, 1887 with a legacy of providing access to a high-quality education with programs and services that guide students toward successfully achieving their dreams.

The storied institution enrolls nearly 10,000 students from across the U.S. and more than 70 countries as the highest ranked public HBCU for the past three years.

Since its inception, FAMU has embraced the values of accountability, inclusion, innovation, and integrity while endorsing the Board of Governors’ Statement of Free Expression that expects open-minded and tolerant civil discourse to take place throughout the campus community.

In addition to the main Tallahassee campus, FAMU has several satellite campuses across Florida including the College of Law in Orlando and the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health, which has sites in Crestview, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami.

Notable alumni include Common, Althea Gibson, Anika Noni Rose, Will Packer, Pam Oliver, K. Michelle, and KJ Smith who recently teamed up with PepsiCo for their ‘Taste Of Tomorrow’ campaign.

“Everyone wants to be in front of the camera or be a content creator, which is amazing. But I love that PepsiCo also emphasizes that you can be an engineer, a scientist, or even work in tech while embracing your passions,” said Smith about the program dedicated to increasing diverse representation from HBCU students in STEM fields.

Have you experienced FAMU’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and enjoy a gallery of bar-raising baddies who sssslayed FAMU’s Homecoming on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920

Related Tags

Common FAMU HBCU hbcu homecoming homecoming Homecoming Season KJ smith Newsletter Will Packer
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Hip-Hop Wired

A Baddie & A Princess: Halle Bailey Stuns At The Jennifer Hudson Show In Red Hot Kim Shui

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Couple early morning

5 Signs Your Partner Is Fantasizing About Someone Else In Bed About Another Lover

MadameNoire
"The League" Week Five

Chucking Up The Deuces: Highlighting The Rise & Fall Of Kevin McCall

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Married To Medicine
2 Items

‘Married to Medicine’ Season 12 Trailer Features Fresh Faces, ‘Friend Of The Show’ Dr. Heavenly & Quad Crying To King

Aviation American Gin At Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere
8 Items

Congratulations! ‘Love Is Blind’ Fan Faves Lauren & Cameron Welcome A Baby Boy Together

Bronny James and Anthony Davis

Bronny James Reportedly Broke The News To Anthony Davis That He Was Being Traded From The Lakers

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Kim Kardashian Says She Had Stockholm Syndrome In Kanye West Marriage, Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close