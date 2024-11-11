They Bragg Different: A Gallery Of FAMU Stunners Who Sssslayed And Slayed And Slayed Again At Homecoming 2024

They Bragg different!

Florida A&M University continues to shine with its iconic Marching 100 band, world-renown engineering program, proud alumni network, and bar-raising baddies who slayed (and slayed and slayed again) at their epic Homecoming experience in Tallahassee, Florida.

Sitting on the highest of seven hills, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University was founded October 3rd, 1887 with a legacy of providing access to a high-quality education with programs and services that guide students toward successfully achieving their dreams.

The storied institution enrolls nearly 10,000 students from across the U.S. and more than 70 countries as the highest ranked public HBCU for the past three years.

Since its inception, FAMU has embraced the values of accountability, inclusion, innovation, and integrity while endorsing the Board of Governors’ Statement of Free Expression that expects open-minded and tolerant civil discourse to take place throughout the campus community.

In addition to the main Tallahassee campus, FAMU has several satellite campuses across Florida including the College of Law in Orlando and the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health, which has sites in Crestview, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami.

Notable alumni include Common, Althea Gibson, Anika Noni Rose, Will Packer, Pam Oliver, K. Michelle, and KJ Smith who recently teamed up with PepsiCo for their ‘Taste Of Tomorrow’ campaign.

“Everyone wants to be in front of the camera or be a content creator, which is amazing. But I love that PepsiCo also emphasizes that you can be an engineer, a scientist, or even work in tech while embracing your passions,” said Smith about the program dedicated to increasing diverse representation from HBCU students in STEM fields.

Have you experienced FAMU’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and enjoy a gallery of bar-raising baddies who sssslayed FAMU’s Homecoming on the flip.