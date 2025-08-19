Celebrity

Keke Palmer Talks 'The Pickup,' Eddie Murphy, Motherhood & More

‘The Pickup’ Exclusive: Keke Palmer Reveals How Motherhood Helped Her Evolve: ‘I’ve Gotten Deeper With Myself, More Curious With Myself’

Keke Palmer opens up about Prime Video heist comedy, 'The Pickup,' and more

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - January 23, 2025

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It’s Keke Palmer‘s world, we’re just living in it as fans of the singer, actress, shenanigan enthusiast, and podcast host who continues to collect checks as one of the hardest working women in showbiz today.

We caught up with the multi-hyphenate star who opened up about working with Eddie Murphy, bonding with on-screen boo Pete Davidson, and more, with an especially honest reflection on her ever-evolving boy mom journey.

“I always embrace every challenge because my deepest fear has always been not growing, not evolving, and not continuing to become the person I’m meant to be,” she told BOSSIP. “And I think having my son was a big part of me being able to do that.”

“And so it’s made me better because I’ve gotten deeper with myself, more curious with myself, more graceful with myself, compassionate, loving, understanding, and all of that feeds your work as an artist.”

Check out the interview below:

A vision in vintage Versace, Keke recently made headlines at The Pickup premiere while paying homage to Naomi Campbell nearly 30 years after the iconic supermodel wore the dress to the 13th Annual Night of Stars in 1996.

Whew, we see you, Keke!

In The Pickup, mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), find themselves caught up in Keke’s casino robbery plot with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo.

As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-octane danger, clashing personalities and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Tim Story, the surefire streaming hit also stars Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Córdova with cameos from Marshawn Lynch and Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i.

The Pickup is now streaming on Prime Video!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Eddie Murphy Keke Palmer Newsletter Pete Davidson prime video

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close