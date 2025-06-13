‘The Pickup’ Trailer: Keke Palmer Plots A $60 Million Casino Heist But The Gag Is…She Needs Eddie Murphy & Pete Davidson To Help Her Do It

We love us some Keke Palmer, who plays a criminal mastermind named Zoe with $60 million on her mind, in Prime Video’s upcoming heist comedy, The Pickup.

In a now-viral video from this year’s BET Awards, Palmer smoothly averts a teleprompter crisis while teasing the streaming blockbuster that blends high-stakes action with sharp comedy.

Along for the ride in The Pickup are mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), who find themselves caught up in Zoe’s casino robbery plot with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo.

As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-octane danger, clashing personalities and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

Check out the trailer below:

Based on the first look, we’re in for some hilarious heist hijinks with our girl Keke, the always-funny Eddie Murphy, and wildcard Pete Davidson—an unlikely trio we didn’t know we needed.

Directed by Tim Story (The Blackening, Ride Along, and Barbershop), the surefire streaming hit also stars Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Córdova.

“He’s an icon,” said Story about working with Murphy during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “We hear a lot about comedians talking about how much he’s made an impact on them, [but] sometimes you don’t hear how he’s impacted filmmaking…he’s a big reason why I make the movies I make.”

The Pickup premieres Aug. 6 on Prime Video!