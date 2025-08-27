Ritz, Please! Donald Trump And White House Take Credit For OG Cracker Barrel Logo Return

Source: GREGORY WALTON / Getty

The conservative culture war has always been an unseemly endeavor, but this particular battle was less offensive than it was a colossal waste of time and energy.

Just one week ago, the “Old Country Store” known as Cracker Barrel announced that it would be updating its logo and revamping the aesthetic of its restaurants to something more modern and in line with the culture of 2025. CEO Julie Felss Masino told Good Morning America that the response at the time was “overwhelmingly positive”.

“Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow — the things that you love are still there. We need people to choose us, and we want people to choose us.”

However, the only thing a conservative likes more than destroying civil rights is taking things back to the way that they used to be.

Even Black conservatives would happily return to the 1950s, when they had little to no recognized humanity, if it meant that their white colleagues could live in their heinously nostalgic America. It’s a very sick way to view the world but it is what it is.

Enter Black MAGA bootlicker Byron Donalds who rambled about “giving his life to Christ” in a Cracker Barrel parking lot and demanded that the restaurant’s “woke” rebrand be nixed.

Byron wasn’t the only “Donald” to oppose Cracker Barrel’s new look. The President of the United States took time away from solving national problems like inflation and the cost of living to chime in on the latest culture war shenanigans.

Yesterday, according to ABC News, Cracker Barrel caved to the conservative “outrage” (we thought they hated “cancel culture” and “forcing agendas onto people”) and announced that the old logo would remain.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain,” the company said in a statement, referring to the classic illustration of a man, known as Uncle Herschel. Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich jumped on the opportunity to shine Trump’s shoes after the news broke. He also revealed that the Cracker Barrel’s c-suites called personally to thank The Orange Man for his input. This should be embarrassing to those who have been charged with leading America as serious stewards of government but it’s not, and that is a major problem.