‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

As one of Trap Music’s highly esteemed founding fathers, it was only right for Bankhead’s foremost street scholar and philosopher Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris to eloquently elucidate the definition of the culture-shifting subgenre in an exclusive clip from Starz’s Magic City: An American Fantasy Documentary.

Check it out below:

Known for his profoundly poetic pontification on propulsive anthems, Harris breaks down Trap Music like only he can in the latest episode of the hit docuseries.

“Philosophical presentation set to music detailing the lives, lifestyles, and experiences of refugees of the War on Drugs,” says Harris in the clip.

Viewers can also expect to hear from legendary Magic City dancer OG India and Whyte Chocolate who paint a vivid picture of the now-infamous BMF era where athletes and musicians battled for wealth and influence at Magic City during the iconic “Money Wars.”

Beyond the rain of cash and exotic wildlife in the club, BMF reshaped Atlanta’s culture, spawning the rise of Trap Music with T.I., Gucci Mane, and Young Jeezy while violence and federal investigations threatened to derail the monumental movement.

For those late to the party, the five-part docuseries explores the rise (and reign) of the iconic club and its massive influence through a nostalgic lens with commentary from trendsetters, culture curators, and history-makers.

Check out the trailer below:

Created and executive-produced by Cole Brown, Magic City: An American Fantasy takes viewers on a jiggly journey through the club’s rich history as a pop culture obsession where many of your favorite club anthems made their debut.

“The reason I feel like it was important right now is, for one, people were listening to me because I did the Freaknik documentary first,” said Dupri in an interview with Okayplayer. “You have people’s eyeballs at a certain time…and then I just feel like it was the universe speaking because me and Cole, and my father [former record executive Michael Mauldin] had a conversation about something else that led into this. Initially, it wasn’t even about Magic City. I feel like the wind made us make this. The wind just blew us in that direction.”

Magic City: An American Fantasy is now streaming on Starz!