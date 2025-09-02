The Grand Dame is free! Real Housewife of Potomac Karen Huger was granted an early release from jail today, and reportedly, #RHOP cameras were rolling.

ABC 7 was live on the scene today as Huger, 62, was released from Maryland’s Montgomery County Detention Center after being sentenced to two years, with one year suspended for a DUI arrest.

Journalist Matthew Torres also reported that Bravo cameras were rolling as the Grand Dame was released, but not before the housewife’s glam squad did her hair and makeup.

“Production crew for Bravo is also here capturing the moments of Karen Huger’s release,” tweeted Torres. “We were told she’s getting her hair and makeup done before she goes back home.”

After exiting the detention center, Karen entered a black Escalade and waved to reporters before being chauffeured away.

Karen Huger’s Charges

As previously reported, the #RHOP star’s charges stemmed from an incident on March 19, 2024, in which the Grand Dame crashed her Maserati into a pole.

A jury found her guilty of five out of six charges, including driving under the influence (DUI), negligent driving, failure to control speed, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of reckless driving and went to rehab.

Despite her legal team’s efforts to secure a six-month sentence, the court ultimately decided against leniency, citing the incident as her fourth DUI. With that, she was sentenced in February to two years behind bars, with one year suspended.

Prior to that, Huger filed a motion arguing that a harsh punishment would not serve justice. She cited her longstanding role as a “community figure” and the emotional toll the case had taken on her family.

During her plea, Huger expressed deep remorse for her actions, insisting that she had learned from her mistakes. However, prosecutors pushed back, arguing that Huger’s status as a public figure did not exempt her from facing the full weight of the law.

Back in April, Karen applied for work release but was denied. The Washington Post reported that despite her having earned good behavior credits, Judge Terrence McGann blocked a request for her to enter a county work-release program, which would have transferred her to a rehabilitation-focused facility.

McGann did not spell out why he rejected the request, but Huger’s three previous DUIs may have contributed to the decision.

