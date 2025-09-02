Back Booed Up? Dwight Howard And Soon-To-Be-Ex-Wife Amy Luciani Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Coupled Up Pics

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Amy Luciani, the soon-to-be ex-wife of former NBA star Dwight Howard, is sparking reconciliation rumors after the rapper and ex-reality TV star shared photos of herself posing alongside the athlete on Sept. 1. Luciani, who filed for divorce from the baller in July, shared two photos on Monday to her Instagram Stories that showed her looking happy alongside the Los Angeles Lakers alum.

In one image, the 35-year-old former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star stood beside Howard, 39, as he sat in a green armchair, her hand resting on his shoulder while his arm was noticeably wrapped around her leg. Another photo showed the pair cozied up together in a car, with a brown heart emoji placed above them.

The same images were also shared in a photo carousel, with one image capturing Luciani sporting a huge diamond ring on her hand as she rested by a beautiful pool. The caption read:

“Quitting was too easy. Aht ahtttttt enemy!”

Fans flooded the comments section with supportive messages, speculating whether the pair were back on good terms and if the ongoing divorce would be called off.

“I don’t think she’s getting a divorce, praise the lord,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another added:

“No married couple is perfect, and can’t no one judge your choices when it comes to your relationships do what God and your heart says. I wish you all the love and happiness, you both.”

On TheShadeRoom’s post about the couple’s possible reconciliation, Amy’s mother, Jahzara Sankofa, commented and applauded her daughter for continuing to commit to her marriage.

“I’m so proud of my child @amylucianiworld and son-in-law @dwighthoward for choosing each other, choosing grace, and choosing to fight for love when the world tries to tear it down,” wrote Sankofa. “Every great marriage has storms, but real strength is in the decision to weather them together. What matters most isn’t the noise, it’s the commitment, the growth, and the bond that only they can define.”

Amy Luciani filed for divorce in July, citing that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

As previously reported, Luciani filed for divorce on July 1 in Georgia’s Superior Court of Gwinnett County, officially ending her marriage with Howard. While the filing did not specify a reason for the breakup, it did state that if Luciani can demonstrate the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” the court would have grounds to grant the divorce.

The couple wed in a private ceremony in early February 2025, just weeks after announcing their surprising engagement in December 2024. Luciani—whose real name is Amber Rose Howard—confirmed the split, issuing an exclusive statement to The Shade Room on July 8.

“Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public,” the reality TV star said at the time. “Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although I know it won’t happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now.”

Luciani asked for a fair division of all real and personal property accumulated during the marriage, including a balanced split of assets and debts. However, some curious fans quickly began speculating that she was trying to cash in on Howard’s wealth. She later dismissed those claims, firmly denying that she was after half of the NBA star’s assets following the divorce filing.

“With such a private moment like a marriage ending. I really do want to keep a lot private, but it’s hard to watch this narrative spreading quickly about me,” she wrote in a follow-up post shared on July 9, according to an image obtained by Complex. “I til this day have never asked him for a single dollar. Not 30 cents. Before we married, I asked to sign a prenup. I text it right to him. I told him I want to sign a prenup because I believe what you worked for is yours, and I’m not the type of woman to take what’s not mine. I mentioned a prenup first!! He declined. I do not want any of his assets.”

Luciani clarified that the rumors did not reflect her true “character,” and noted that her marriage to the NBA All-Star was rooted purely in love.

“Believe it or not, some of us women really date/marry for love,” she added.

Do you think Amy Luciani and Dwight Howard are back together?