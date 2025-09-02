Drake BBLasts Ab Sculpting Allegations, But Admits To ‘Maybe ‘ Using FaceTune To Enhance His Features In Photos

Even after years of speculation and allegations, Drake isn’t admitting to having any work done on his body.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The Toronto rapper sat down for another interview with Bobbi Althoff on her new podcast, Not This Again. During the conversation, Drake opened up about his current opinions of the music industry, which, of course, included the influx of allegations around his physique.

On the subject of ab sculpting–a rumor that came to light years ago and was highlighted again during his recent beef with Kendrick Lamar–Drake insists he hasn’t gotten any work done, but he did admit to using a little FaceTune to make his pictures “pop.”

Althoff told the rapper that a lot of people think he “got a procedure done,” before outright asking him, “Did you do that?” to which he responded, “No.”

He went on to refer to a shirtless picture he posted back in June, which received a lot of backlash. With the ab sculpting rumors at the front of fans’ mind, a lot of people pointed out that the rest of his physique didn’t match up with his abs, only making the allegations gain more traction.

Instead of addressing the idea that his muscles are mismatched, Drake seemed to run with the idea that his abs seemed too good to be true in that photo, which is when he admitted to a little editing.

“I think it was just like I came from the gym. I was sweaty in that pic,” he said, going on to explain that he might have used the Facetune app to edit the photo. “Maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it. I hit it too hard. They don’t look like that. You saw them.”

He went on to say that Althoff “asked to see” his abs “the other day.” She interjected, “During an interview,” to which he laughed and said, “This is our first interview. I don’t know what she’s talking about…She asked me to see my abs, and I showed them to her.”

“The first thing I did when I got off the plane was like, ‘Can I see your abs?’ And then you were like, ‘Sure,’” she replied. “And that was it, and I was like, ‘Wow, you’re so hot.’” “You were like, ‘They look good, they just don’t look like that pic,’” Drake replied. “That’s exactly what happened. He’s so smart,” Althoff said. The Canadian also addressed the speculation that he got a BBL, thought he only jokingly responded to the rumors. “They call me BBL Drizzy, so that’s true,” he quipped. I don’t know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?” Althoff told him she “didn’t look” at his body when he walked in, so she couldn’t confirm or deny. Elsewhere in the interview, Drake also touched on being labeled a “culture vulture,” a label he admits genuinely bothers him. The rapper said that his frustration around the topic comes from the disconnect between perception and reality, pointing to the ways he’s contributed to the culture over the years. Though he didn’t name names, he hinted at his early collaborations with artists like Migos, A$AP Rocky, and more, all artists who went on to dominate the industry. Check out the full interview to hear more from Drake down below: