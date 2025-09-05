Celebrity

Young Thug Apologizes For Calling GloRilla 'Ugly' In Jail Call

Young Thug Apologizes For Calling GloRilla ‘Ugly’ In Leaked Jail Call With Mariah The Scientist: ‘I Don’t Like Bashing Girls’

Published on September 5, 2025

Young Thug is walking back comments he made about GloRilla while he was behind bars as his scientist sweetie gets bashed by fans of the “Yeah Glo!” rapper.

GloRilla, Young Thug, and Mariah the Scientist
Source: Marcus Ingram / Prince Williams

After calling the rapper “ugly as f**k” in a leaked jail phone call with his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, the Atlanta native has issued an apology. He took to X on Thursday, September 4, to explain the reasoning behind his comments while insisting he actually doesn’t think she’s “ugly at all.”

“First of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life,” Thugger wrote. “I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

Only a few hours before his apology, GloRilla sent out a subliminal tweet about a certain man blowing up her phone, which many inferred was about Thug.

“Mind you dis da same n**** blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo,” she wrote at the time.

After Thug apologized, it seems like Glo just wanted to move on from the whole debacle, mentioning the fact that we shouldn’t be spending Beyoncé’s birthday talking about her.

“Dis is BEYONCÉ’S DAY, we not making dis about me okayyyyyyyyyy???????????,” she tweeted.

The jail call in question features Thugger mocking GloRilla’s looks for being compared to Rihanna, and he really doesn’t hold back.

“That b***h ugly as f**k. They say she ain’t ugly, man that b***h ain’t nothing,” he said at the time. “Long a** bulls**t a** wig, skinny s**t, God damn big a** head, big mouth. … I would not pursue her, like at all… That s**t ain’t nothing.”

Now, fans are focused on calling out Mariah The Scientist, who was just on stage with GloRilla a few months ago. On the phone call with her boyfriend, she didn’t have anything to say in response to his rant about how “ugly” Glo was, simply laughing off his comments and seemingly agreeing. Because of her complacency, fans are calling her out for being a bad friend, and pointing out that the rapper unfollowed her.

Check out some reactions to Thug and Mariah’s conversation down below:

