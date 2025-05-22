GloRilla Insists The Tory Lanez Track On Her IG Story Was An ‘Innocent Repost’ After Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows Her

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion had some seemingly short-lived tension after what many fans thought was a shady repost.

Source: Christopher Polk

The Memphis rapper, who opened for Megan on her Hot Girl Summer Tour in 2024, caught fans by surprise when she took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (May 21) with a repost featuring a Tory Lanez song. The actual post read, “I’m forever grateful for the heart I have, the way I love, the way I treat people, my pure intent. It’s all a blessing.”

Shortly after the post went live, fans of both artists noticed Megan had unfollowed GloRilla on Instagram, which prompted chatter of a possible fallout between the former friends and collaborators. Not long after, GloRilla returned the favor by unfollowing Megan, adding more fuel to the fire.

Luckily, the beef didn’t last long, with GloRilla addressing the incident on X late Wednesday night.

“Ion internet s**t and I don’t do mess!” she wrote, seemingly referring to her Instagram Story. “It was an innocent repost.”

Soon after her public statement, both artists started to follow each other again, essentially confirming GloRilla’s repost wasn’t a sign of support for Tory Lanez.

The timing of Glo’s repost was especially poignant following Megan Thee Stallion’s recent remarks about the push to pardon Tory. Celebrities including Drake, Amber Rose, and Ty Dolla $ign have shared a petition urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to pardon Lanez, who is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan in the foot in 2020.

In response to new claims that it was actually Meg’s former friend Kelsey Harris who pulled the trigger, the Houston rapper posted a lengthy response on her TikTok:

“At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY!? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?? One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn’t him oh okay… ?”

In the midst of so many people switching up, one star we can always count on to defend Megan Thee Stallion is SZA.

Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The “Luther” singer was spotted by fans in the comments of an Instagram video posted by user @theluncheonlawyer, who was speaking on the alleged new evidence uncovered in the 2020 shooting case.

“The density !!!!! I’m actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that’s proven to be a victim of assault,” SZA wrote in her comment. “Like out loud where other ppl can see you ?? Lmao u finna be stupid OUTLOUD ?”

While Meg seems fine forgiving Glo’s repost, we could all use a friend like SZA who makes her loyalty KNOWN!