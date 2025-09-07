A Double Birthday Bash: Cardi B Throws Lavish Party For Wave And Blossom

It’s no holds barred when it comes to Cardi B‘s kids and their birthdays! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went all out for a combined birthday celebration, turning her home into a kid’s dream and providing the perfect children’s escape for her two Virgo babies.

Source: Billboard / Getty

Cardi B threw a lavish party for her two children, Wave and Blossom, marking the first birthday for her daughter and the fourth for her son. The event was a two-in-one celebration with distinct themes for each of her children. Wave, whose birthday was on September 4, enjoyed a Spider-Man-themed party, complete with red, blue, and black decor, while Blossom, who turned one on September 7, was treated to a pink floral extravaganza.

Cardi, along with her oldest daughter, Kulture, dressed for the occasion in a beautiful pink floral dress, showing off her dedication to the theme. To top it all off, the rapper commissioned a Raising Cane’s food truck to sit outside of the party, ensuring guests could enjoy some of her favorite fast food.

Wave was decked out in Spider-Man colors, wearing a blue and red flannel, while babygirl was dressed in pink to match her own theme. The party was full of celebratory friends and family. However, it is unclear if Offset, the father of Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, was present at the party. Cardi recently admitted that her relationship with the Migos rapper has not been amicable since the divorce.

It is no surprise that the mother of three went all out. The rapstress often throws extravagant parties to celebrate her baby’s birthdays. For Wave’s first birthday party, she held a race car theme, and Wave made his entrance in a car of his own.

Wave And Blossom Birthday Amidst Lawsuits And New Albums

While it’s unclear whether Offset was in attendance at the birthday party, his absence, given the context of the divorce, would not have been a surprise to many. The birthday party took place just days after Cardi was found not liable in a $24 million assault and battery trial brought by a former security guard, Emani Ellis. According to reports from TMZ, Cardi intends to countersue following the verdict.

The party also took place as Cardi was trolling fans about ongoing pregnancy rumors. After a series of photos and videos of the hitmaker walking into a Los Angeles courtroom with a “noticeable waddle and a suspiciously rotund midsection,” pregnancy rumors only got worse. However, in what seemed to be a response to all the speculation, Cardi posted a video of her dancing in her final courtroom look, revealing a corset under her shirt in an attempt to put the rumors to rest.

It looks like Cardi B took the opportunity to promote her upcoming album along with the birthday party. In June 2025, she announced her long-awaited sophomore album, “Am I The Drama?” with a September 19 release date. The announcement follows recent buzz surrounding the project, including Cardi’s confirmation that she had officially turned in the album to her label, Atlantic Records. The album’s cinematic trailer, which features Cardi posing defiantly among a flock of ominous black crows, also features a voiceover of her promising to reclaim her power with “no apologies.”