A’Timeee Was Had! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos & More From WNBA All-Star Weekend 202

Funniest Tweets From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025

Published on July 21, 2025

AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025

Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

This year’s WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis was a shenanigan-stuffed spectacle that trended the entire weekend in a major win for the emerging league with some of the funniest athletes in pro sports.

Two in particular are endlessly entertaining Minnesota Lynx players/Twitch streamers Courtney Williams, a 2025 All-Star, and Natisha Hiedeman, known (now-famously) as the StudBudz who stole the show with their hilarious 72-hour stream over the weekend.

The viral duo took fans to all of the coolest events while capturing the weekend’s best moments and providing the overall vibe during the festivities.

At one point, they turned up with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in one of many buzzy moments that caught the attention of social media.

Also in the mix was beloved New York Liberty mascot Ellie The Elephant who reminded everyone (AGAIN) that she’s the Beyoncé of mascots. Look at the material!

Other standout moments included Dawn Staley kiking with Plies, boo’d up ballers A’ja and Bam courtside canoodling, and Big Glo rocking the All-Star game halftime show (with Ellie The Elephant twerking, of course).


The ‘TGIF’ rapper rocked a 1 of 1 custom Gatorade letterman jacket (designed by LA Roxx) during her performance of “Let Her Cook” as part of the sports beverage brand’s newly launched ‘Let Her Cook’ campaign spotlighting the league’s trailblazers.

Check out the nostalgic campaign video below:

Will you be making your way to WNBA All-Star Weekend 2026? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets and more from this year’s All-Star weekend on the flip.

