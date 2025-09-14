Baby Mama Drama

Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Draya Michele confirmed her coupledom with Jalen Green is going strong after their toxic 2 a.m. argument got so heated that they had to be separated.

Published on September 14, 2025

Draya Michele and Jalen Green went viral for a chaotic cougar crashout that has jokes flying about putting her bellbottomed baller baby daddy in “time-out,” but the celebrity couple is back like they never left.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

The swoon-worthy sweethearts usually break the internet with their beautifully boo’d up moments or adorable baby girl, Lyght Green. This time, a late-night fight caught on camera has everyone talking.

According to The Daily Mail, Draya and Jalen were attending an elite A-list party at NYFW when something dredged up drama. Instead of partying at the annual Mert Alas swanky soiree with celebs like Colman Domingo and Salma Hayek, a toxic tussle went down in the NYC streets.

The sidewalk squabble went down on the street outside SoHo hotel, The Manor. You can take the baddie out of Basketball Wives, but you can’t take the Basketball Wives out of the baddie. The model dramatically charged after the NBA player as he stormed off.

A pair of friends separated them so they won’t “get in trouble” as the couple started screaming in each other’s faces. The Phoenix Suns star reportedly yelled, “Stop pushing me!” and “I hate you!” Is it giving tantrum vibes?

Several comments on The Shade Room’s post noted that he allegedly threatened, “I’ll punch you” during the heated exchange. Another woman who was seemingly with the couple walks off with a still-heated Jalen.

Draya & Jalen Are Back Boo’d Up

It’s unclear what started the argument, but the former VH1 star entered the chat with some updates. Shortly after the video went viral, Draya appeared to address the drama on Instagram.

In the ultimate “mind ya business” move, she posted the Jet 2 Holiday logo. As we all know from the viral audio that has taken over every social media platform, “nothing beats a Jet 2 holiday!” Then she followed that up with a coupled-up clip of herself and Jalen exchanging a kiss.

On Saturday night, Draya and Jalen made up and were hugged up for another night out to watch the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight.

Welp, that’s clearly still her man, her man, her man!

