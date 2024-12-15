Draya Michele Dragged To Age Gap Abyss Over Codependent Cougar Coupledom With Jalen Green

Draya Michele is never afraid to put the people into a frenzy and her relationship with 22-year-old Jalen Green is no different.

Recently, the 39-year-old mother of three added her two cents to a little social media post that had the girls gagged. After reposting a meme to her story that said,

“I don’t wanna ‘figure it out on my own,’ I wanna CALL MY MAN… y’all is crazy.”

She added,

“Excuse me one sec… (Call Jalen).”

Well, of course, social media could not wait to let her know how they felt about the 17-year age gap in her relationship…yet again.

Commenters flocked to The Shade Room to clock her tea.

“Girl please he in daycare,” one user said. “She’d be better off calling State Farm or AARP. Chile please,” said another. “Jalen Green not even old enough to know s**t yet except how to pick up a Basketball,” said yet another.

It doesn’t seem like people intend to give the girl any peace when it comes to this relationship, it also doesn’t seem like she has a care in the world.

For his part, Jalen stays pretty mum about his relationship with Draya and has yet to comment directly on any speculations about the two, including the birth of their daughter. He also has not said much about the other children he’s fathered since landing in the NBA.

Still, the pair are regularly seen in public and Draya never misses a chance to support her man at his Houston Rockets home games.

Green has been enjoying a pretty solid part of the season. The Rockets were one of the only undefeated teams in the NBA’s in-season tournament before falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec 14. Despite their loss, the team currently has the third-best record in the Western Conference. A welcome change as they’ve struggled since Green’s arrival as they’ve worked to rebuild the team in the absence of James Harden.