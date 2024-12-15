Relationships

Draya Michele Shows Cougar Love For Jalen Green

Draya Michele Dragged To Age Gap Abyss Over Codependent Cougar Coupledom With Jalen Green

Published on December 15, 2024

Draya Michele & Jalen Green attend The h.wood Group's 10th Annual Red, White & Bootsy 4th Of July, Presented By LF*GO!™️ ENERGY

Draya Michele is never afraid to put the people into a frenzy and her relationship with 22-year-old Jalen Green is no different.

Recently, the 39-year-old mother of three added her two cents to a little social media post that had the girls gagged. After reposting a meme to her story that said,

I don’t wanna ‘figure it out on my own,’ I wanna CALL MY MAN… y’all is crazy.”

She added,

“Excuse me one sec… (Call Jalen).”

Well, of course, social media could not wait to let her know how they felt about the 17-year age gap in her relationship…yet again.

Commenters flocked to The Shade Room to clock her tea.

“Girl please he in daycare,” one user said.

“She’d be better off calling State Farm or AARP. Chile please,” said another.

“Jalen Green not even old enough to know s**t yet except how to pick up a Basketball,” said yet another.

It doesn’t seem like people intend to give the girl any peace when it comes to this relationship, it also doesn’t seem like she has a care in the world.

For his part, Jalen stays pretty mum about his relationship with Draya and has yet to comment directly on any speculations about the two, including the birth of their daughter. He also has not said much about the other children he’s fathered since landing in the NBA.

Still, the pair are regularly seen in public and Draya never misses a chance to support her man at his Houston Rockets home games.

Green has been enjoying a pretty solid part of the season. The Rockets were one of the only undefeated teams in the NBA’s in-season tournament before falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec 14. Despite their loss, the team currently has the third-best record in the Western Conference. A welcome change as they’ve struggled since Green’s arrival as they’ve worked to rebuild the team in the absence of James Harden.

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

