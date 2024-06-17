Bossip Video

Baller baby daddy Jalen Green celebrated his first Father’s Day by debuting his baby girl with Draya Michele and the cougar couple’s matching tattoos.

Last month, Jalen and the Basketball Wives alum welcomed their first child together. This weekend, he enjoyed Father’s Day as a new dad of two (and a rumored possible third baby, according to Media Take Out). The 23-year-old shared a photo dump from the family festivities, including a first look at their daughter.

The Instagram post didn’t include a caption, but somewhat private pictures still speak for themselves. In addition to glimpses of date night, Jalen posted his newborn in a white shirt that said, “I â¤ï¸ Dad.” The photo didn’t display the baby girl’s face, but it might have included some clues about her.

Jalen’s manicure features an “M” painted over bright green nail polish on one finger. He also has the same initial and lettering tattooed on his next figure. The couple has yet to announce their bundle of joy’s name. Perhaps this means she has an “M” name like his other daughter, Peace Moira, with model Myah Iakopo.

Jalen Green And Draya Michele’s Cougar Coupledom Continues As They Reveal Matching Tattoos For Father’s Day

Despite a third alleged baby mama claiming she had the same due date as Draya, the Rockets romance still going strong with lovey-dovey dedications on social media. The 39-year-old wished Jalen a happy Father’s Day on Instagram stories with another tattoo reveal. The NBA star already has “Draya” tatted across his stomach, so you know the love is real.

In Draya’s Father’s Day post, they placed their hands together in the shape of a heart, showing off matching finger tattoos.

Earlier last week, the lovebirds popped out for one of their first public appearances since their new arrival. Jalen and Draya supported the the launch of “P by Gunna,” the “One of Wun” rapper’s fashion brand on June 12.

The couple rocked matching green t-shirts by Gunna’s collaboration with BooHoo. Of course, Draya conjured more super snatched sorcery by trying the shirt to reveal her post-partum abs. Regardless of skepticism about the relationship and their 17-year age gap, they looked like a happy family over the holiday weekend.