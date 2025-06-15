Pure Preciousness: Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reveal First Photos Of Their Darling Daughter, Lyght Green

Ahead of Father’s Day, Jalen Green introduced his baby girl, Lyght Green, to the world with Draya Michele, sharing photos for the first time.

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Draya and Jalen gushed about their precious progeny with a post showing off their daughter and confirming her name, Lyght Green. Although she had her own Instagram page since she was about six weeks old, Lyght’s famous parents protected her privacy. Until now, the account featured small glimpses of her. On Saturday, Jalen kicked off the holiday weekend, flexing with the toddler in their coordinating daddy-and-daughter designer drip.

“Daddy’s girl,” he wrote, tagging Burberry. The adorable duo rocked the label’s signature print on the celebrity seed’s skirt set and his shorts, which he paired with a cream sweater. The 22-year-old was all smiles in the series of photos, as he high-fived, played with, and read to his baby girl. On the proud Girl Dad’s page, he posted the same carousel with the caption, “Fatherhood but make it fashion @burberry dad #ad.” We truly love to see it!

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Draya confirmed the cutie’s name when she posted her on Instagram Stories: “My daughter @lyghtgreen says hello,” the model wrote.

The Houston Rockets star previously shared how much he loves fatherhood on SportsTalk790. “Fatherhood is great, I cannot complain. My baby is beautiful, healthy, she’s amazing,” he said.

Draya previously posted about how her daughter’s birth on Mother’s Day in 2024 helped her recover from the grief of losing her father on the holiday three years prior.

“Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward,” she wrote on Instagram. The former Basketball Wives star also has two sons, Kniko Howard, 23, and Jru Scandrick, 9, from previous relationships. Draya and Jalen have been romantically linked since 2022. The cougardom couple drew concerns and criticism about their 17 year age gap, which is the same as Draya and her oldest son. However, the unbothered baller and baddie are clearly still going strong with their happy blended family.