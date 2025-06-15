Celebrity

Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reveal Rare Photo Of Daughter

Pure Preciousness: Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reveal First Photos Of Their Darling Daughter, Lyght Green

Draya Michele & Jalen Green introduce their 1-year-old daughter to the world by sharing her name and rare photos first photos of her face.

Published on June 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ahead of Father’s Day, Jalen Green introduced his baby girl, Lyght Green, to the world with Draya Michele, sharing photos for the first time.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Draya and Jalen gushed about their precious progeny with a post showing off their daughter and confirming her name, Lyght Green. Although she had her own Instagram page since she was about six weeks old, Lyght’s famous parents protected her privacy. Until now, the account featured small glimpses of her. On Saturday, Jalen kicked off the holiday weekend, flexing with the toddler in their coordinating daddy-and-daughter designer drip.

“Daddy’s girl,” he wrote, tagging Burberry. The adorable duo rocked the label’s signature print on the celebrity seed’s skirt set and his shorts, which he paired with a cream sweater. The 22-year-old was all smiles in the series of photos, as he high-fived, played with, and read to his baby girl. On the proud Girl Dad’s page, he posted the same carousel with the caption, “Fatherhood but make it fashion @burberry dad #ad.” We truly love to see it!

Draya confirmed the cutie’s name when she posted her on Instagram Stories: “My daughter @lyghtgreen says hello,” the model wrote.

The Houston Rockets star previously shared how much he loves fatherhood on SportsTalk790. “Fatherhood is great, I cannot complain. My baby is beautiful, healthy, she’s amazing,” he said.

Draya previously posted about how her daughter’s birth on Mother’s Day in 2024 helped her recover from the grief of losing her father on the holiday three years prior.

“Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward,” she wrote on Instagram.

The former Basketball Wives star also has two sons, Kniko Howard, 23, and Jru Scandrick, 9, from previous relationships.

Draya and Jalen have been romantically linked since 2022. The cougardom couple drew concerns and criticism about their 17 year age gap, which is the same as Draya and her oldest son. However, the unbothered baller and baddie are clearly still going strong with their happy blended family.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Celebrity Seeds Draya Michele Jalen Green Jalen Green and Draya Michele Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Reveal Photos From Their Secret Wedding As Actor’s Mother Reveals Her ‘Lasting’ Pre-Marital Advice

Cardi B & Kulture attend Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Couture Cardi B & Mini-Me Daughter Kulture, Ciara, ‘Love Island’s’ Nic & Olandria & More Slay New York Fashion Week

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close