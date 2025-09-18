A fatal fire that claimed the life of acclaimed playwright Olivia “Liv” Matthews was no accident. According to WSB-TV, investigators say the fire was intentionally set inside her Smyrna apartment. Authorities are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction as they work to unravel what has become a troubling and heartbreaking case.

Source: Olivia Matthews Instagram / Instagram

A Rising Star Lost to Violence

Matthews, a celebrated dramatist whose works have graced stages in Atlanta, Houston, Miami, and Omaha, was known for her exceptional writing, stylish fashion sense, love of cooking, and commitment to justice. Her sudden death is a shock to the theatre world and the Georgia community she called home.

WSB-TV shares how friends of hers are struggling to process the tragedy.

“Liv was perfect, and I can’t imagine why somebody would want to harm her,” said close friend Daisy Bentley.

Alarming Clues: Missing Cameras and a Deliberate Blaze

Police revealed that two security cameras near the crime scene disappeared on the very same day as the fire, a detail that raises questions about whether evidence was intentionally destroyed. Investigators have confirmed that the blaze was set on purpose, making Matthews’ death a homicide investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Smyrna Police Department and have stressed that tips can be provided anonymously. The $10,000 reward underscores the urgency of finding the person or people responsible.

A Legacy of Standing Ovations

Matthews’ career left an unmistakable mark on the national theatre scene. Her play The Nativity, starring Keisha Taylor, was a highlight of her portfolio. Director TammyRa Jackson recalled how the show earned the only standing ovation during a major conference, a moment that Matthews described as one of her proudest professional achievements.

Colleagues remember more than just her talent. Quinn Corben, managing director at Great Plains Theatre Commons, praised Matthews’ “compassion and talent,” saying they “left a lasting impression on her fellow playwrights.”

Remembering Olivia’s Spirit

Friends say Matthews’ favorite color was purple and that she loved people for who they were, as they were. Her closest friend urged those mourning her loss to honor her memory by staying true to her ethos of creativity and acceptance.

The friend encouraged the community to “channel their emotions into creative outlets,” reflecting what Matthews herself would have wanted during this time of grief.

Community Call to Action

The Smyrna Police Department continues to seek the public’s help. Anyone with information about the intentionally set fire is urged to reach out, with the option to remain anonymous. Authorities hope the $10,000 reward will prompt crucial leads.

As investigators press forward, friends, family, and fans of Olivia Matthews are left to celebrate the life and art of a visionary playwright who inspired standing ovations and championed creativity. Her loss is a profound reminder of the fragility of life—and the enduring power of art to carry a legacy forward.