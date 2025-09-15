Celebrity

Style Standouts: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 Emmys

Published on September 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 2

Source: Amy Sussman/ Frazer Harrison/ Kevin Mazur/ John Shearer

The 77th Primetime Emmys are currently airing, and a number of gorgeously glam style stunners sizzled the carpet.

Style stunner Angela Bassett turned heads in a curve caressing dress that shone under the lights, proving once again that she’s the queen mother of red carpet elegance.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Equally stunning was Sheryl Lee Ralph, who embodied Hollywood royalty in royal blue.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jeannie Mai looked lovely in all black…

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

broadcast legend Gayle King made heads turn in orange…

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

while Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks flaunted her figure in an elegant gown with pearl embellishments.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The Traitors standout also sizzled and slayed the Glambot.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Quinta Brunson dripped in elegance while wearing Louis Vuitton.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Natasha Rothwell made a regal entrance in a voluminous black gown while baring her taut thighs. She elevated the look with a stunning emerald and diamond necklace, adding a brilliant pop of color against her sleek silhouette.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

What do YOU think about these Emmys looks so far?

More on the flip!

SEE ALSO

A number of fly fellas stylishly sizzled at the Emmys.

Colman Domingo dominated in Valentino. 

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Brian Tyree Henry looked dapper at the ceremony…

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and Jesse Williams’ velvet look turned heads.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12
More from Bossip
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Ellie The Elephant x Mary J. Blige

What’s The 411? Ellie The Elephant Puts Thigh-High Boots On The Ground For An Epic Mary J. Blige Tribute

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
8 Items

Trick Or Treat Mardis Gras & A Pajama Jammy Jam — Inside The Epic Theme Nights Of Tom Joyner’s 2025 Fantastic Voyage

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close