Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2024 Emmys?

Published on September 16, 2024

The 76th Primetime Emmys took place Sunday and stars flooded Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater elegantly and extravagantly in haute couture, curve caressing dresses, and bling by the boatload.

Emmys 2024

Source: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images/ Amy Sussman/ Frazer Harrison/ Getty

This year’s looks showcased everything from timeless silhouettes to extravagant accessories, and a number of your faves sparkled and shone on the carpet.

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Myung J. Chun / Getty

 

Seem on the scene were fashion heavyweights like Niecy Nash.

Niecy Nash

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Niecy looked lovely in custom crimson Christian Siriano and happily posed on the carpet with her chic-suted HERSband Jessica Betts.

 

 

 

Another style standout was Aja Naomi King who turned heads in a Barbiecore high-low gown.

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

 

The gorgeous girl for nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a limited series for Lessons in Chemistry and she excitedly told PEOPLE  that her Emmys experience had been “magical.”

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

“I mean, I’m doing my best not to cry. I am!” said King on the red carpet. “This is really magical. This whole experience so far, it’s just been a beautiful day, and everyone that I’m seeing on the carpet, I’m just feeling so inspired and I’m really grateful to be here.”

Her iconic look styled by the legendary Wayman and Michah included a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress, Buccellati jewelry, and Alevi Milano.

Aja Naomi King

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lead actress nominees Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) also made powerful fashion statements, each opting for looks that blended modern chic with classic appeal.

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Quinta’s look included a Georges Chakra gown withs styling by Jessica Paster…

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

while Ayo donned Bottega Veneta.

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

 

 

Hit the flip for more 2024 Emmys looks.

Red carpet killa Da’Vine Joy Randolph sizzled and slayed the 2024 Emmys red carpet.

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Wayman and Micah outfitted her in a custom neon Sophie Couture gown with blinging Bulgari jewelry.

Her stunning makeup was by Lancôme Global International Artist Sheika Daley and her perfectly coiffed hair was by Tai Simon.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Other style standouts include Viola Davis who brought her handsome hubby Julius as her date…

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AWARD-EMMY-RED CARPET

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AWARD-EMMY-RED CARPET

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

the always elegant Sheryl Lee Ralph…

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Mindy Kaling…

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AWARD-EMMY-RED CARPET

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

and Laverne Cox.

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Other Emmys style standouts include Idris and Sabrina Elba…

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

a very dapper Mekhi Phifer…

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

comedienne Ms. Pat…

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

and Susan Kelechi Watson.

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

 

You tell us; whose 2024 Emmys looks is your fave?

