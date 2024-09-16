Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2024 Emmys?

The 76th Primetime Emmys took place Sunday and stars flooded Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater elegantly and extravagantly in haute couture, curve caressing dresses, and bling by the boatload.

This year’s looks showcased everything from timeless silhouettes to extravagant accessories, and a number of your faves sparkled and shone on the carpet.

Seem on the scene were fashion heavyweights like Niecy Nash.

Niecy looked lovely in custom crimson Christian Siriano and happily posed on the carpet with her chic-suted HERSband Jessica Betts.

Another style standout was Aja Naomi King who turned heads in a Barbiecore high-low gown.

The gorgeous girl for nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a limited series for Lessons in Chemistry and she excitedly told PEOPLE that her Emmys experience had been “magical.”

“I mean, I’m doing my best not to cry. I am!” said King on the red carpet. “This is really magical. This whole experience so far, it’s just been a beautiful day, and everyone that I’m seeing on the carpet, I’m just feeling so inspired and I’m really grateful to be here.”

Her iconic look styled by the legendary Wayman and Michah included a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress, Buccellati jewelry, and Alevi Milano.

Lead actress nominees Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) also made powerful fashion statements, each opting for looks that blended modern chic with classic appeal.

Quinta’s look included a Georges Chakra gown withs styling by Jessica Paster…

while Ayo donned Bottega Veneta.

Hit the flip for more 2024 Emmys looks.