Certified Knockout Angel Reese Stuns At Canelo/Crawford Fight

Certified Knockout Angel Reese Stuns At Star-Studded Canelo Vs. Crawford Fight, Proves, Once Again, That She's The Real Deal Holyfield

WNBA superstar makes viral appearance at Netflix's latest live event

Published on September 15, 2025

Canelo x Crawford fight asset

Source: Mike Kirschbaum/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images

WNBA superstar Angel Reese extended her winning streak with a viral appearance at Netflix’s star-studded Terrence ‘Bud’ Crawford vs. Canelo Álvarez fight event at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

The 6’4″ Mebound maven set the tone in a curve-caressing Black bodysuit before dominating the carpet and showing love to ‘Bud’ Crawford in a classic sports moment that trended ahead of the Champ’s history-making victory against Canelo.

Other notable ringside attendees included SZA, Lizzo, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Dave Chappelle, Magic Johnson, Jonathan Majors, Tracy Morgan, James Harden, Chance The Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Marshawn Lynch the cameraman, Tyler Lepley and fiancée Miracle Watts, Joey Bada$$, Matt Barnes, Omari Hardwick, Speedy Morman, and more.

Canelo vs. Crawford fight asset

Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo vs. Crawford fight asset

Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo vs. Crawford fight asset

Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo vs. Crawford fight asset

Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo vs. Crawford fight asset

Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo vs. Crawford fight asset

Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo vs. Crawford fight asset

Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo vs. Crawford fight asset

Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo vs. Crawford fight asset

Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo vs. Crawford fight asset

Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo vs. Crawford fight asset

Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo vs. Crawford fight asset

Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo vs. Crawford fight asset

Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Based on videos circulating around social media, a timeeee was had in Vegas!

In a career-defining performance, undefeated four-division superstar Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) defeated undisputed Super Middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) by unanimous decision after 12 rounds (116-112, 115-113, 115-113).

With the victory, Crawford became the first male boxer to ever capture three unified division titles.

“Great things come to those who wait… the cream always rises to the top,” said Crawford about being called the GOAT of this era.

“All the time that they block me out. They said I wasn’t fighting nobody. I can’t beat this dude. I can’t beat that dude. Every time that I got a chance, I wipe the floor with him. Wipe the floor with ’em.

So just imagine where I would’ve been at today if I had got them opportunities a long time ago. But then again, it wasn’t my time. My time is now and I’m happy that everything played out the way it did. And you looking at the undisputed champion of the world right now.”

The sold-out spectacle also shattered Allegiant Stadium records (highest attendance in Allegiant Stadium history (70,482), highest-grossing single-day event in Allegiant Stadium history ($47,231,887, and the second biggest boxing attendance indoors in U.S. history (Ali-Spinks II) as Netflix’s most successful live event to date.

Who would you want to see Crawford fight next? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets from the Canelo vs. Crawford fight on the flight.

